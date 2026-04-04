5 teams Dolphins should be calling to move down in the first round

The arrival of April 1st may have brought out the fools, but in the world of the NFL, it's the start of draft month. The Miami Dolphins have 11 selections in this month's draft, but don't be surprised if Jon-Eric Sullivan finds a way to add more.

Dolphins fans can't expect him to build a larger cache this year alone. The 2027 draft has him slotted with just seven draft picks. It's likely that he will look to bolster those coffers by moving around this year.

Miami has picks 11 and 30 overall in the first round thanks to the Jaylen Waddle trade. They are the easiest selections to move and gain more value. Moving out of 30 would mean giving up their second first-round pick, but it may be worth it to gain more picks next year.

The Miami Dolphins will have options to trade down if they desire, but will the return be worth it?

Looking at last year's draft trades, one that stands out is between the Falcons and the Rams. Atlanta received the 26th overall pick from L.A. and a pick 101 (third round) while giving up a 2025 second, 2025 seventh, and a 2026 first. Depending on how far Sullivan is willing to drop, he could land another first-round pick in 2027.

Before Sullivan can make a trade, he has to have a partner. There are several teams that could look to make a move.

Philadelphia Eagles - Pick 23

The Eagles need edge help. They lost Jaelan Phillips to the Panthers, and it left a hole. Some in Philadelphia believe they could look to make a move. It's a long drop from 11 to 26, but the compensation would most assuredly add another first-round pick and a lot more. Sullivan may not want to drop this far, but if a move can be made, the Dolphins GM could always move some additional picks to move back up.

Pittsburgh Steelers - Pick 21

It's more beneficial to move down to 21 than to 23. The Steelers are looking for a quarterback, and if they believe the Jets are honed in on Ty Simpson, the Dolphins could be an option. The Jets pick 16th overall, so there is room between Miami at 11 and 16 to make a deal with another team. The Rams are a likely spot for Pittsburgh as well, and are always open to moving around the draft order.

Carolina Panthers - Pick 19

This would be a great drop-down for the Dolphins. The Panthers, despite adding Phillips, are still expected to pursue an edge player. The Dolphins need to fill the position as well, but it's a deeper class outside of round one. If the Panthers are willing to move up, the Dolphins can still fill another need with a quality prospect.

The Miami Dolphins options at pick 30

Sullivan has to weigh the difference between moving out of round one and losing another 5th-year option player, or staying put and keeping that advantage. The last five picks of the first round are ideal trade spots. It secures a team's 5th-year option for the player they draft, and the rookie salary is lower than earlier in the round.

Las Vegas Raiders - Pick 36

The Raiders could look to jump back into round one. They need WR help and could use more help on the defensive line. Getting Fernando Mendoza (the likely number one overall pick) is critical.

Houston Texans - Pick 38

If a deal can't be swung in round one, the Texans could look to make a similar move at the end of the round. In fact, the Browns who select one pick later also make sense.

Other notable teams

The Jets, Titans, and Cardinals all have early top-five draft picks to start round two. If Miami wants to stay as close to the first round as possible, they could also be an option.