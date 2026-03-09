Dolphins trade Minkah Fitzpatrick again as Jon-Eric Sullivan continues roster purge

How many times can one player be involved in a trade? The Miami Dolphins may have just made history with yet another trade involving safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

The Dolphins are trading the former All-Pro to the New York Jets. It will be the third time that Fitzpatrick has been traded, but this one isn't exactly a surprise. The Dolphins are trying to free up as much salary cap space as possible to facilitate a massive roster rebuild.

The move will send one of the Dolphins' best defenders to a division rival. The trade also speaks volumes about how little the Dolphins are worried about New York's future with Fitzpatrick on the team.

Trade: The Miami Dolphins are sending Minkah Fitzpatrick to the New York Jets in exchange for the 2026 seventh-round pick from the Chargers, per ESPN sources.



The Jets will sign Fitzpatrick to a three-year, $40 million deal, per his agent Drew Rosenhaus.

Miami Dolphins trade of Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Jets is nearly historic

The trade will save the Dolphins money in the long run, but it also creates another hole that needs to be filled. With Fitzpatrick now gone, the job will fall on Dante Trader and Jason Marshall's shoulders.

It's also notable, given that it is the third time he has been moved in his very productive NFL career. That is significant. In the history of the NFL, only three players (Brandin Cooks, Eric Dickerson, Kiko Alonso) have been traded four times. The Jets' three-year, $40 million contract extension might make the New Jersey native's chances of being moved again a bit less likely.

Unlike the three players who have been moved previously, this is the first time in NFL history that a single player has been traded three times, with at least one team being involved in all three trades. Miami traded the safety to the Steelers in 2019, then traded for him ahead of the 2025 season, and is now moving him again.

It shouldn't be a surprise. Fitzpatrick is not going to be comfortable playing for a team that isn't going anywhere for at least two seasons as the team rebuilds the roster. It is unclear how much money the Dolphins will save in actual cap space, but it could add $5.8 million to their spending. It will carry another $9.7 million in dead money. The better news is that it will be a one-year cap hit only.

The trade will also eliminate yet another highly paid player from the roster. The Dolphins already released Tyreek Hill and will cut Bradley Chubb as a post-June 1st release. Tua Tagovailoa is also expected to be released.