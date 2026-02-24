Drew Rosenhaus spills the tea on Dolphins Minkah Fitzpatrick trade rumors

Last week, a rumor circulated that the Miami Dolphins were discussing a trade for All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Many believe that the safety wants out of Miami, given the coaching turnover and expected roster changes.

The Dolphins will try to compete in 2026, but no one expects them to win many games. At nearly 30 years old, Fitzpatrick may not want to stick around through the rebuild. Over the weekend, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, spoke with Josh Moser about his client's future.

The rumors began when Jordan Schultz posted on social media that the Dolphins were shopping Fitzpatrick. Rosenhaus declined to engage in conversation with Moser, leading most to believe the situation is ongoing and likely.

Fitzpatrick will carry a nearly $19 million cap charge in 2026. The Dolphins won't release him, but if they can find a trade partner, a move would be likely. The question is whether or not Fitzpatrick asked for the trade.

According to Rosenhause, Fitzpatrick did not ask to be traded. That's important, but it also doesn't mean that he wouldn't accept one either. Rosenhaus, if nothing else, doesn't tend to hold back on his opinion about the players he represents. If the "super-agent" is willing to discuss the situation, it likely means something is going on.

Jon-Eric Sullivan is making over the roster. He needs draft capital to rebuild it. The Dolphins are not worried about dead money at this point; it's simply a matter of looking at the team and finding value in players who are not expected to be part of the team's future.

Trading Fitzpatrick could cost the Dolphins as much as $13 million more in dead money, but they would offset some of that with a $5.8 million return in savings. The current contract doesn't void until after the 2027 season. In fact, the 2027 cap hit is $9.7 million, but all of it would be dead money if he is released ahead of the 2027 season with no relief.

Frizpatrick played well last year for Miami and wasn't a locker room problem as feared when Chris Grier brought him back to the Dolphins via trade. The only problem that Sullivan is facing is that he is trying to find more draft capital where he can.

The Dolphins are not loaded with talent, but they do have players who carry value. De'Von Achane, Patrick Paul, Jordyn Brooks, Aaron Brewer, and Jaylen Waddle were all named by Sullivan as building blocks, which makes everyone else expendable.