3 players the Miami Dolphins desperately need to move on from this offseason

The Miami Dolphins have to decide on their impending free agents, but they also have to make decisions on players who are not going to be free agents.

It would be a copout, and frankly unfair, to list Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill as players the team needs to get rid of this year. Salary cap alone dictates Hill's future while the play of Tagovailoa dictates his.

In a perfect world, the Dolphins wouldn't have to worry about cap space, but it's not perfect. Neither were these players who shouldn't be coming back in 2026.

Miami Dolphins can't afford to continue paying bloated contracts

Jason Sanders

The Dolphins need to trim nearly $11 million from the cap just to get back to zero, and Sanders' contract can reduce that number by $4 million. Regardless of the money, did the Dolphins actually miss him at all in 2025?

Riley Patterson kicked well for the Dolphins and even set personal bests in the length of field goals. Sanders has been with Miami since 2018 and has managed one Pro Bowl season in 2020. Patterson is a cheaper option for the Dolphins.

In 2025, Patterson made 26 of 28 and 2 of 3 on field goals over 50 yards. In 2024, Sanders was 37 of 41 and was money outside of 50, making 12 of 14 attempts. Still, the Dolphins shouldn't be risking money on a kicker with a hip injury.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

The thought of joining the Dolphins under McDaniel must have been an incredible feeling for Westbrook-Ikhine. The former Titan receiver was developing quickly, and in Miami, would provide a consistent threat to defenses with Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Instead, the WR spent most of his time on the sidelines.

He is under contract for one more season, but don't expect the Dolphins to keep him around. McDaniel didn't have much use for him in 2025, and that isn't likely to change in 2026.

Tahj Washington

When Hill went down with the knee injury in week 4, many believed it was an opening door for the second-year receiver. It wasn't. Miami turned to Cedrick Wilson, Jr. and eventually Theo Wease, Jr. It all points to the door as Miami enters next season.

The team may not see a need to release him, given his cap savings are minimal, but they should at least consider giving him a chance to play somewhere else where he might be used.