This might be the final stretch for one long-time Dolphins veteran

Jason Sanders is the longest tenured Miami Dolphins player on the roster. Currently on injured reserve, the Miami Dolphins' kicker, taken in the 7th round of the 2018 draft, may not return next season. It's another player who likely has seen his final days.

Liam Eichenberg is gritty. He is a no-quit lineman who has given everything he has to the Dolphins, to the game, and to his teammates. Some players are just not good enough to become better than "average-at-best."

With Chris Grier gone and the Dolphins' offensive line still a mess, the chance of Eichenberg returning after this season is looking bleak.

Liam Eichenberg is not likely to play again for the Miami Dolphins

When Eichenberg was re-signed this past offseason, fans moaned loudly. The move wasn't met with much satisfaction. When the Dolphins watched Jonah Savaiinaea struggle and James Daniels hit IR, they started to wish for an Eichenberg return.

The 2021 second-round pick has started nearly every game he has played in, but the quality of play has been downright horrible at times. The inconsistency is hard to overlook. What does stand out is his locker room presence.

Eichenberg's attitude is among the best on the team, and his teammates respect him for it, but it can only carry him so far. With a new general manager likely to start rebuilding the line, there may not be room for the Dolphins veteran.

On the other hand, he could be a cheap option on another one-year deal. There will be a lot of things involved with Eichenberg this offseason, and all of it depends on what Stephen Ross does.

During Champ Kelly's interview in Madrid, the potential GM told reporters that he was able to see the Dolphins from an outside perspective. He said it gave him insight into some of what needs to be fixed. The line must be one of them, but until it is, the Dolphins are going to continue to spin their wheels.