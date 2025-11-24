Dolphins' solution to growing crisis might be easier than anyone expected

There are plenty of reasons for the Miami Dolphins' collapse this season. The defense is one of the least talented units in the league, Mike McDaniel has coached his way onto the hot seat, and Tua Tagovailoa continues to frustrate fans with his poorly-timed mistakes. But one of the most glaring issues on this roster is the lack of talent on the offensive line.

Outside of Patrick Paul and Aaron Brewer, the Dolphins might not have any long-term solutions on the line. Disappointing showings from both young guards have made the unit a necessary fix next offseason.

Go ahead and write off free agency as a solution, as the Dolphins are expected to have minimal cap space available. Luckily, the 2026 NFL Draft has more than a few prospects who could be of service.

Dolphins' offensive line fits in all seven rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft

Dolphins' fits on day one

Depending on how the rest of the season plays out, the Dolphins could be in a position to take one of the top prospects in the class. Unfortunately, there aren't many elite offensive line prospects expected to enter the draft. The strength of the group comes in the later rounds.

Still, Utah right tackle Spencer Fano could be a good fit. He would give Miami an offensive tackle duo to anchor the unit for years to come. Other options in the first round include the University of Miami tackle Francis Mauigoa (who could move inside to guard) and Penn State guard Olaivavega Ioane.

Dolphins' fits on day two

If he falls to them, Iowa's Gennings Dunker could be the perfect pick for the Dolphins in the second round. He currently plays tackle but is expected to move inside to guard at the next level. He thrives in zone blocking schemes, making him an ideal fit in Mike McDaniel's offense.

Miami currently has two picks in the third round. Options there include Texas offensive tackle Trevor Goosby and Oregon offensive tackle Isaiah World. World is a raw prospect, but his physical presence still makes him an intriguing player.

Dolphins' fits on day three

In the later rounds, Miami would likely be looking for depth pieces. Still, players like Texas guard DJ Campbell and Florida tackle Austin Barber could have a chance to quickly become starters for this team.

Other names that deserve mention near the end of the draft include Ohio State guard Ethan Onianwa and Wisconsin tackle Riley Mahlman. At 6'8", Mahlman has the length to keep up with even the most explosive edge rushers.

Whether it's in the first round or later in the draft, the Dolphins must use some of their picks next year to address the offensive line.