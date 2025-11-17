NFL insider warns Tua Tagovailoa’s reputation is crushing his trade value

The Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa accomplished something in Week 11 that they haven't done since weeks 16 and 17 of last year. Win two games in a row.

Miami shocked the NFL last week when it beat the Bills at Hard Rock Stadium. Their victory exposed many problems their division rival has, but it also showed the Dolphins' fans that this team hasn't been playing up to the level it can. They looked less impressive in their overseas victory over the Commanders in Madrid, Spain, but they won nonetheless.

Most of the disappointment this season is centered around the play of Tua Tagovailoa, who has done more harm than good to his league-wide reputation, at least according to CBS NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa's reputation around the league is going to be more of a problem than his salary in a potential trade

Jones spoke about the Dolphins quarterback's future last week. He, too, believes that his 2026 season will be in Miami, but not because a quarterback won't be available to draft. His reputation just isn't that good right now.

"Tagovailoa has an injury history, and like Murray, he doesn't have the best reputation around the league, especially after his players-only meeting gaffe at the press conference earlier this season." Jonathan Jones

Jones wrote in an article on November 8th that Miami would likely have to eat the majority of the contract in order to facilitate a trade. He said the cap, the poor reputation around the league, and injury history all play a part in the problems the Dolphins will face if they try to trade him.

"It may be worth going one more year with him, especially if Mike [McDaniel] is there, one personnel source said." Jonathan Jones

This isn't the first time Dolphins' fans have heard this, and honestly, it won't be the last. More likely than not, Tagovailoa will remain with the Dolphins in 2026 because it makes the most sense and gives them the best chance to win. Most believe the team is heading for a rebuild in 2026, but it's more likely that it will come in 2027 if things don't turn around next year.

The increasing belief is that Stephen Ross will retain Champ Kelly through at least next season, and Mike McDaniel will also return. If that is the case, fans can expect Tagovailoa also to remain. At the end of the 2026 season, everything will be reevaluated, and changes could come then.

It makes sense considering the Dolphins won't eat as much dead money if they wait until after next season to move on from Tagovailoa. Still, the chance of getting anything substantial in return for him seems less and less likely with each passing week.