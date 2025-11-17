NFL insider says Tua Tagovailoa’s Dolphins' future may hinge on Mike McDaniel

The Miami Dolphins entered week 11 with a good opportunity to start building toward the future. Winning in Spain has helped that cause, but it still seems as though the future of the team's top three figures will inevitably be tied to one another.

Before beating the Commanders and improving to 4-7, NFL insider Ian Rapoport provided an update on the Dolphins' starting quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, and head coach, Mike McDaniel, which seemingly ties the two together for 2026.

From @NFLGameDay Kickoff: A look at the futures of #Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel and QB Tua Tagovailoa. pic.twitter.com/fJytNuceJO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 16, 2025

Miami Dolphins fans may not like the direction the team has to take after the 2025 season is over

McDaniel's future is in the hands of Stephen Ross, and that has been made clear. Rapoport's pre-game reports aren't changing that.

"My understanding of where it goes from here with Mike McDaniel is owner Stephen Ross wants him to continue to be the head coach. If at all possible, he would like McDaniel to continue, but that will be decided on how the players respond to him. " Ian Rapoport

What might be interesting to learn, however, is that Tagovailoa's future may be tied to what happens with McDaniel. That makes a lot of sense, because if McDaniel isn't coaching the Dolphins, the next head coach needs to be able to pick his quarterback.

"If McDaniel stays next season there is a much better chance that Tua Tagovailoa is the quarterback next year." Ian Rapoport

This is again not overly surprising, given the current status of the team. Everything seems to be predicated on McDaniel's future. It is unclear if Ross will replace interim GM Champ Kelly if he plans to retain his head coach. If McDaniel stays, Kelly will likely take the job over full-time next year as well.

This is another one of those triangles Ross is known for keeping. It has become a similar situation to the Joe Philbin, Ryan Tannehill, Mike Tannenbaum trio that ended up falling apart as well. Ross has to avoid making a mistake, but if he chooses to keep all three together next season, he has to be willing to get rid of all three if it falls apart.