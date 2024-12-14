5 teams Odell Beckham Jr. could land with after departure from the Dolphins
By Brian Miller
The departure of Odell Beckham Jr. came as a shock to no one on Friday, but now the question is where will the now former Miami Dolphins wide receiver land if and when he clears waivers?
Beckham and the Dolphins used the "mutually" parting ways option for his leaving the team. It wasn't a great fit, and fans were surprised that he lasted as long as he did. His next destination could be an interesting one.
Beckham wasn't happy in Miami, and him being waived was something most expected after the season, especially after comments were made earlier in the year after he was brought off the PUP list.
Under the NFL rules, any player released after the trade deadline is subject to waiver claims regardless of their veteran status. Beckham will need to clear waivers before he can sign with a team of his choosing.
For teams that are in the playoff chase, adding Beckham may make more sense than, say, a team like the Patriots or Jets, who have already been eliminated.
Those teams that are still in the hunt could view Beckham as a needed piece for a final push, and he should draw some interest from several teams, whether through a waiver claim or after he clears.
5 teams former Miami Dolphins WR Odell Beckham, Jr. could land with
1. Washington Commanders
In Washington, the Commanders are hoping to earn a Wild Card spot with the NFC East title heading to Philadelphia, and while Beckham isn't going to make them head and shoulders better, he will give them better depth options, and they are more likely to use him. Beckham could help the Commanders get into the playoffs.
2. Los Angeles Chargers
There should be some appeal for Beckham and the Chargers. They need WR's help, and he should have plenty of opportunities to play.
The Chargers have a strong head coach, Jim Harbaugh, who can handle Beckham's personality. They are also in the playoff chase. This would be a good fit for both sides.
3. Baltimore Ravens
Beckham was with the Ravens in 2023 and had a far better year than the 55 yards he accumulated with the Dolphins this year. The Ravens are holding onto their playoff hopes, and there might be mutual interest.
Beckham knows the system, which is making his transition to the Ravens much easier than that of another team. He has a good relationship with Lamar Jackson and knows what his place would be in Baltimore.
4. Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles don't need Beckham, but he would provide security should DeVonta Smith go down. He has been banged up throughout the year.
The Eagles look to be the only real challenger to the Lions' quest for a Super Bowl this year, and it is going to be a good fight at the end when the playoffs begin. Beckham would play a small role in Philadelphia's offense, but if he wants a ring, the Eagles may be his best chance.
5. Los Angeles Rams
Apparently, losing to the Dolphins three weeks ago was enough to wake up the Rams, who have now beaten the Bills and 49ers. The Rams are back in the thick of the playoff chase and are a half-game out of the division.
A loss by the Seahawks this weekend would give the Rams an open door to take the NFC West. Beckham knows the Rams, and they know him, but it isn't the same team he was a part of during their Super Bowl run.