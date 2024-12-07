5 things you need to know about the Dolphins vs. Jets in Week 14
The team's playoff hopes are faint, but there's at least a pulse. The Miami Dolphins hurt themselves in a big way last week with that disappointing showing at Lambeau Field on Thursday night.
The 30-17 loss dropped them to two games below .500 (5-7), bad news when chasing numerous teams for a wild card berth.
It's been nothing but bad news for the rival New York Jets, who began the season with optimism, and no longer have the services of head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas. With a loss or tie on Sunday, the franchise will miss the playoffs for the 14th consecutive season—extending the NFL's longest active drought in this department.
All-Time Series Record
The rivalry dates back to 1966, the year the Miami Dolphins joined the American Football League as an expansion team. Including their 14-0 win in the 1982 AFC Championship Game at the muddy Orange Bowl, the 'Fins own only a two-game overall edge (59-57-1) in the series standings. However, Miami has dominated as of late, defeating the Jets in 13 of the last 16 meetings dating back to 2016.
Last season, the Dolphins swept this rivalry for the fifth time in eight years. In Week 12 on a Friday afternoon at MetLife Stadium, McDaniel's club rolled to a 34-13 win. Three weeks later at South Florida (Week 15), Miami pitched a shutout, 30-0.
Quarterbacks: Tale of the Tape
It's been a disastrous year for one of the game's greatest pure passers. Veteran Aaron Rodgers has taken his lumps, and there have been very few positives for a player and a team where so much more was expected. This season, he's completed just 62.5 percent of his passes, throwing for 19 touchdowns while being picked off eight times—two of those miscues returned for scores. It's added up to a lost season.
READ MORE: Tyreek Hill concern highlights inevitable departure from Dolphins
The last time Tua Tagovailoa took the field, he finished with big numbers in the team's ugly 30-17 Thanksgiving night loss at Lambeau Field. However, the five-year pro was fairly ineffective in the first half as the Dolphins managed only a field goal and trailed 24-3 at intermission. He was sacked twice in the first two quarters and five times overall. It was his shakiest performance since his return in Week 8.
Defensive Analysis
Only the Eagles and Titans are giving up fewer total yards per game in the league, and only Tennessee has allowed fewer passing yards per contest. Yet, there's something a little off with a unit that has been far too generous vs. the run, giving up 126.3 yards per contest. New York's pass rush has generated 37 sacks, fifth-most in the NFL, but a club that forced 27 turnovers last season has only 10 takeaways in 12 outings.
You would never know that the Dolphins were ranked in the league's Top 10 in total yards (311.0), rushing yards (311.4), and passing yards (107.5) allowed per game (203.9). Anthony Weaver's unit has had its issues against some of the league's better attacks. There have been just 21 sacks and only 11 takeaways. All told, Miami has allowed 76 points in their five victories, and a whopping 190 points in seven losses.
Keys to the Game
Jets: In last season's two losses to the Dolphins, New York utilized three different quarterbacks (Zach Wilson, Tim Boyle, and Trevor Siemian). The Jets managed a total of 13 points, a combined 262 total yards, and their defensive unit (1) scored as many touchdowns as their offense (1). The Jets' offense has gained the fewest total yards per game in the NFL, so it's up to their defense (37 sacks in 12 games) to create a little havoc.
Dolphins: Perhaps it's time for head coach Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins' offense to get back to a little balance. Having Tagovailoa carry the offense since his return has had its benefits, but over the last few games, Miami's attack has arguably become somewhat predictable. The 'Fins have rushed for fewer than 100 yards in four straight games and should be able to exploit New York's 20th-ranked run defense.
Dolphins Player to Watch
Miami's defense was humbled by the Packers on Thanksgiving, and it began early and often. Green Bay owned a 24-3 lead at halftime, rolled up three touchdowns and 213 yards of total offense, and was 4-of-6 on third-down conversions. Defensive tackle Zach Sieler finished with four tackles in the 13-point setback, but he and the rest of his defensive comrades failed to sack Packers quarterback Jordan Love.
Of course, getting to Rodgers should not be as difficult as the 41-year-old pro has been dropped 28 times for 212 yards in losses. The Dolphins' pass rush has been less-than-imposing this season. Only the Atlanta Falcons (15) have totaled fewer sacks this season than McDaniel's club (21). Sieler is tied for the team lead with four QB traps, leads the Dolphins in quarterback hits, and is Pro Football Focus' No. 8 interior defender.