5 things you need to know about the Dolphins vs. Packers on Thanksgiving
Both the Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers have a short week to prepare for this Thanksgiving night clash. Both of these clubs reached the playoffs this season, and are hoping to get back there in 2024.
The clubs find themselves in dramatically different situations. While Mike McDaniel's squad is riding a three-game winning streak, they are just 5-6, albeit in second place in the AFC East.
The Packers own the fourth-best record in their conference with an 8-3 mark, but that's only good enough for third place in the NFC North behind the Lions (10-1) and Vikings (9-2).
All-Time Series Record
While this is far from a rivalry, this will be the second time in three seasons that the Dolphins and Packers meet. It was a series dominated by Miami in the early stages. The 'Fins won the first eight games in this setting from 1971-1994.
Dating back to 1997, the Packers have won the last three encounters and are 6-2 in the last eight meetings. The most recent clash came on Christmas afternoon in 2022, when the Packers came up with a 26-20 victory. As for the Dolphins' last appearance at Lambeau Field, the club came up short, 31-12, in 2018.
Quarterbacks: Tale of the Tape
The Dolphins' offense has been a different beast with Tua Tagovailoa at the helm, and the fifth-year pro has looked better on a weekly basis. In his five starts since returning to the lineup in Week 8, he's connected on at least 71 percent of his throws in each contest. Tagovailoa has combined to throw for 11 scores and committed only turnovers—both of those in the Monday night win over the Rams in Week 10.
RELATED: 3 problems Dolphins must fix before Week 13 game against Packers
Green Bay's Jordan Love was the league's hottest quarterback over the second half of 2023, and in the playoffs. That hasn't necessarily carried over into this season. Health has been one issue, as well as his penchant for mistakes. In nine games, he's hit on 61.8 percent of his passes, throwing for 18 TDs while being picked off 11 times. Last week marked the first game in 2024 that he didn't throw an interception.
Defensive Analysis
Only six teams have allowed fewer total yards per game than Anthony Weaver's unit. The Dolphins are ranked in the NFL's Top 10 vs. the run (9th) and the pass (8th). Miami has given up fewer than 20 points in three straight games, and five of their last seven outings. They've allowed a total of two field goals in the first quarter of their last six contests and haven't given up a first-half TD in four consecutive contests.
The Packers hired former Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley to take over the defense and there has definitely been improvement in numerous aspects. A year after giving up the fifth-most rushing yards in the league, Green Bay is ranked 12th in the league vs. the run. The pass rush has produced 27 sacks, and the Pack has forced 22 turnovers—equally divided between interceptions (11) and fumble recoveries (11).
Keys to the Game
Dolphins: As Tagovailoa gets more reps, the Dolphins' offense has been much more pass-happy over the last few games. In Sunday's lopsided win over the Patriots, McDaniel's club finished with a season-high 42 pass plays. The Dolphins have not run for at least 100 yards in three straight games, and have thrown the ball more than they have run it in each game over that span. The Dolphins' offense has found a rhythm.
Packers: Miami's defense has proven it can be had, particularly in the second half, so don't be surprised if Matt LaFleur turns to Josh Jacobs and trusts him with another heavy workload. His 944 rushing yards trails only the Eagles' Saquon Barkley (1,392) and the Ravens' Derrick Henry (1,325). In the Week 12 victory over the 49ers, the 2022 NFL rushing champion finished with 26 carries—his second-highest total of the season.
Dolphins Player to Watch
The Dolphins' pass rush has looked much better in recent weeks, this after a very slow start. One reason has been the sudden awakening of the 21st overall pick in April's draft. Former Penn State standout Chop Robinson got his first sack of his NFL career in the Week 9 loss at Buffalo. Over the last four games, he's combined for 3.5 QB traps, tied for third on the team with Emmanuel Ogbah, and now trails only Calais Campbell and Zach Sieler—tied for the club lead with 4.0 sacks.
Robinson's awakening has apparently sparked this unit. The Dolphins have a total of 11 sacks in their last three contests—three or more quarterback traps in each game. Miami totaled just 10 sacks during the club's 2-6 start. Of course, getting to Love won't be easy. Only the Bills (13) have allowed fewer sacks than LaFleur's Packers (15) this season.