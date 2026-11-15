5 winners (and two big losers) from the Dolphins' frustrating loss to the Colts

The Miami Dolphins lost another close game on Sunday to the Indianapolis Colts 24-22, but fans are not overly worried, considering it improved their prospective draft position. Still, Miami not only had a chance to win the game, but they absolutely should have won it.

It's hard to pinpoint a bunch of losers from this week, but there are a couple. Conversely, there are far more winners, as the ball simply didn't bounce the way the Dolphins needed it to. Rarely can you point at a single player for failing, but this week, that is the case.

We won't mince words here; everyone knows that Zane Gonzalez single-handedly cost the Dolphins their second win of the season, and for that reason, he is one of this week's biggest losers.

Miami Dolphins' top players of Week 10 can't overcome Zane Gonzalez disaster class

Winner: Chris Johnson - CB

A week after his first interception of the season, Johnson made his second, this time taking it to the house. He picked off a Daniel Jones errant pass that the receiver tipped, and it deflected straight into Johnson's hands. The rookie now has his first career touchdown. After the game, he told the media that it felt good. Jordyn Brooks, who forced a fumble on Sunday, told Johnson last week that he needed to get into the end zone on his next INT, and he delivered.

Loser: The Dolphins run defense

The loss to the Colts on Sunday can be attributed to the Dolphins' worst outing of the season thus far. The worst game of 2026 up until Sunday was 131 yards given up to the Patriots in Week 8 and 130 yards given up to the Raiders in Week 1. Miami had turned in stellar games against their opponents, but not in Week 10.

Part of the problem was Zach Sieler's absence, but the Dolphins also lost Zeek Biggers to a leg injury and Jordan Phillips to a hand injury. Being down two defensive tackles was too much to overcome, and the Colts were able to take advantage of it.

Winners: Michael Taaffe and Jordyn Brooks

Brooks led the team in tackles with 10 on Sunday and also forced a fumble early in the game. The Dolphins didn't recover, but the Dolphins' rookie safety made it up for it with another interception. Taaffe has three interceptions this season and continues to be a force in run support. Through nine games, the rookie mid-round pick has been far better than advertised.

Winner: Malik Washington

As a wide receiver, Washington had a good Week 10 game, but nothing particularly special. He caught all three of his targets for 50 yards, but his end-around trick play drew the loudest cheers from Dolphins fans. Washington took Kyle McCord's quick pitch, pulled up, and hit Jalen Tolbert for a 34-yard touchdown that kept the Dolphins in the game.

Winner: Chop Robinson

While only notching one sack on Sunday, Robinson recorded five tackles, two pressures, and a forced fumble. Robinson continues to march forward with his development, and despite the loss on Sunday, he looked as though he was taking another big step forward. For the first time since being drafted, fans and media alike are talking about the need to pick up his 5th-year option next year.

The biggest loser: Zane Gonzalez

Dolphins fans may actually picket, riot, and turn in their fandom cards if Gonzalez is still on the roster next week, or Monday, for that matter. If Miami is trying to tank, this is the right kicker for it. Miami worked out kickers last week and opted to stick with Gonzalez. He rewarded them with two missed field goals and a missed extra point. Had he made even one of his misses, Miami would have won the game.