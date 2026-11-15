Colts run game took advantage of Zach Sieler-less Dolphins in Week 10 loss

For nine weeks, the Miami Dolphins' run defense has been one of the best parts of Jeff Hafley's arrival. Miami was able to keep top running backs in check almost every game this year, but in Week 10, the wheels fell off.

The Colts were inept in their passing game, as expected, but Miami was supposed to excel against the run; they didn't. As a result, they lost another game and allowed the Colts to dictate the terms in the 24-22 loss. The question is: why?

The only thing that changed from Weeks 1-9 to Week 10 is the absence of Zach Sieler. Without Sieler, the Dolphins were not able to contain Jonathan Taylor and Seth McGowan. The two runners combined for 160 yards on the day, one of the Dolphins' worst outings of the entire season.

Kenneth Grant isn't good enough to replace Zach Sieler on the Miami Dolphins defensive line

The Dolphins invested a first-round draft pick in Grant in 2025, but so far, he hasn't shown anything close to what was expected of a first-round player. His best games over two seasons came when he had strong support next to him, especially from Sieler. Without the Dolphins' top veteran DT, Grant struggled to make tackles despite the Colts running the ball up the middle of the line.

The Dolphins are reliant on Grant, Jordan Phillips, and Zeek Biggers for the rest of the season. Sieler had successful surgery on his biceps tear this week, but his season is over. It's an opportunity that Grant especially needs to take control of.

Grant isn't just a sidekick to Sieler; he is considered the heir apparent to take over for Sieler when he is no longer on the Dolphins roster. But Grant isn't giving the Dolphins a reason to trust him, and Sieler isn't giving the Dolphins any indication that his production is slipping.

Since last year, Grant has been outplayed by Phillips, who continues to shine and did so again in Week 10. In fact, Keith Cooper Jr., who was added to the roster last week after Sieler went down, had more tackles than Grant. Cooper finished with four tackles, while Phillips finished with four. Grant? He had two tackles on the day.

Overall, none of the Dolphins' defensive linemen had a great day, given the yards the Colts put up against them. In what was a close, winnable game, the Dolphins' defensive front couldn't bring it home when it mattered most, and there is no denying that Sieler was sorely missed.