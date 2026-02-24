A brand-new Dolphins QB trade target might've just surfaced out of nowhere

It is not a secret that the Miami Dolphins are going to have a new starting quarterback in 2026, with the team moving off of Tua Tagovailoa somehow. The only question beyond how they move off of Tua is, well, who replaces him?

Everyone has their ideas, between free agents, trade targets, and the draft. But, at this point, the options do seem fairly limited. This week, at the NFL Combine, we might have seen the door open for another option in Miami, though, as Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles claimed the team has had a few calls on backup quarterback Tyson Bagent.

Wait a minute, who?

Tyson Bagent could be a Miami Dolphins QB option if Miami doesn't get 'their guy'

For Dolphins fans who don't follow the rest of the league religiously, Bagent has actually become one of the better backups in the league.

Although it's been mostly preseason experience, which has allowed him to shine, he did start four games as a rookie back in 2023 and went 2-2 during that stretch.

Bagent came to the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Shepherd, where he won the Harlon Hill award as Division II's best college football player. That 2021 season saw him pass for 5,000 yards and 53 touchdowns. The following season, he would break the all-time passing touchdown record across the entire NCAA (159).

Just last August, the Bears believed in Bagent so much that they gave him a 2-year, $10 million extension to stay put behind Caleb Williams. However, the league may be starting to see what the Bears have seen for a while now.

If Chicago is getting calls on Bagent's availability, then the Dolphins may have another option if they can't land their ideal Tua replacement.

Right now, Miami has been mentioned in a lot of whispers revolving around impending free agent quarterback Malik Willis, who some project to sign in the range of $20-$30 million per year. It seems like a lot for a quarterback who has only made six starts, but that's where we're at.

Miami could, of course, also look at trading for the likes of Kyler Murray. But would the Arizona Cardinals' price tag be too high?

If not Willis or Murray, the Dolphins don't really have a whole lot of options. Kirk Cousins will be released at the start of the league year, but he won't want to come to Miami.

A trade for Mac Jones, maybe?

At this stage in the game, Bagent might actually be in play. And, if the Bears would take a Day 3 pick for him, why not give him a shot?

We all know that, in the end, the Dolphins will be finding their franchise quarterback in 2027, anyway.