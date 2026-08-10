Aaron Brewer gives a ringing endorsement to Dolphins' breakout candidate

If the Miami Dolphins are meant to be a semi-competitive team in 2026, any success they achieve will likely be a huge credit to their offense. Fans can at least talk themselves into an offensive line, anchored by All-Pro center Aaron Brewer, and an electrifying quarterback in Malik Willis helping the unit overachieve and pull off a few surprise victories.

But Miami really is in a tenuous position entering this season. Their roster is paper-thin at most positions. One injury here or there could be catastrophic.

One way to avoid disaster is for the Dolphins not to put too much on franchise running back De'Von Achane. At least one capable No. 2 ball-carrier needs to step up. Brewer has come forward to strongly suggest that third-year pro Jaylen Wright could be the main man for the job.

Brewer bursts the haters' bubbles on Miami Dolphins RB Jaylen Wright

Aaron Brewer was unequivocally effusive in his praise for Jaylen Wright as he held court with the media after training camp practice over the weekend:



"His focus out there...you can see he's matured much more and he's trying to just do everything he can. His intention is like, every rep you see, he's bringing it every play, every rep, in everything we're doing, from in the weight rooms, on the field. He's trying to grind. He's trying to make a name for himself."

It's quite nice from a personal standpoint to get a little vindication from a respected vet like Brewer. I was gassing up Wright's RB2 stock pretty hard as training camp was opening.

But to be honest, that grounded, well-informed take wasn't the gridiron equivalent of rocket science. Well, OK, it's a little bit of rudimentary sports science. Wright is simply more explosive than his fellow Achane backup contender, Ollie Gordon II.

Coming out of college, Wright's 40 time was a blazing 4.38, whereas Gordon was at 4.61. Granted, Gordon is taller, but their bulk and strength-to-weight ratio are honestly quite similar.

The whole appeal of Gordon over Wright is the former's superior size and running between the tackles. Apparently, Wright has taken it upon himself to improve in that department, as team media personality Travis Wingfield observed:

Jaylen Wright been one of my favorite camp performers 9 days in. Those downhill runs are the norm with him as he has a tough, gritty run of seven to set up a 2nd and goal at the 3 — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 8, 2026

Given that offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik has heavy ties to ex-Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and the Kyle Shanahan coaching tree, the rushing attack should look very similar schematically to the McDaniel system. It may not be quite as complex or exotic, but that's not a bad thing. Simplifying the scheme with that same outside zone foundation might be just what Wright needs to flourish.

At least from what Brewer has seen so far at Dolphins training camp, Wright is grabbing the bull by the horns and putting his best foot forward with Slowik, head coach Jeff Hafley, and the new staff.

Miami could really use Wright's skill set. He only had 398 touches at the University of Tennessee (368 carries, 30 receptions). He has only 146 more through two NFL seasons (138 totes, eight catches).

Not a lot of tread on Wright's tires. A whole lot of explosiveness. Let's see if he can keep stacking days at camp and whether the coaching staff believes in him as much as Brewer does to deploy him more often.