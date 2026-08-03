De'Von Achane is proving he belongs among the NFL's brightest young stars

De'Von Achane was so good last year that he received his first Pro Bowl nod. That still wasn't enough to get him on many "Best of" lists. Now the Miami Dolphins are in a situation where they are giving the roster a complete makeover. Naturally, expectations are lower.

Achane's season could be a rough one, but it will allow him to prove that his value is much higher than many thought. Since arriving in Miami, Achane has had the benefit of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle stretching the defense. He won't this year.

That reality didn't keep NFL.com's Nick Shook from listing him on his "All-Under 25 Team." Achane came in as the best "Flex" option, and frankly, we couldn't agree more.

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane lands on "Best Under-25" team

Achane is so much better than just a running back. Both Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs took the two spots at the position. Shook could have gone with a young WR or an additional TE in that "flex" spot, but Achane's run and catch ability is hard to overlook. In fact, he is so good at both that he often is overlooked because of it.

"Achane has matched the reputation that followed him from Texas A&M," Shook said. "Proving to be one of the most explosive, must-watch skill players in the NFL."

It's hard to imagine Achane matching the 1,300 -plus yards he rushed for in 2025, but he could easily repeat the 67 catches for 488 yards. Achane scored eight times on the ground and four more in the passing game, but those numbers are going to be hard to match given the roster turnover.

If Achane does put up similarly good numbers this year, it will be a testament to the offensive line. Defenses are not going to play back to eliminate the speed the Dolphins had on the boundary. They are likely going to stack the box and let their corners take care of the receivers. It's Miami's job to prove that it would be a mistake.

Miami is setting itself up for an offensive physicality that fans haven't seen in more than a decade. The coaching direction is demanding more bullying in the trenches, and that is where Achane is going to thrive.

Miami Dolphins training camp is already providing the proof that they can run the ball

There have only been four practices so far this year, but already the coaches are seeing the value of players running behind Kadyn Proctor and Patrick Paul. Jaylen Wright recently said that he "Uses them as a shield." Indeed, the two have had good practices thus far.

The left side of Miami's line will be the key to immediate success. For Achane, running behind a wall is going to open opportunities. Given his speed and agility, it shouldn't take long before we see him succeed.