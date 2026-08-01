Dolphins De'Von Achane may not be the fantasy league winner fans expect

De'Von Achane exploded on the fantasy scene over the last two seasons. The Miami Dolphins' top running back was one of the best runners a fantasy football owner could have on his roster, especially in PPR (Points per reception) leagues.

The 2026 season is still a month away from starting, but between now and then, fantasy leagues will begin preparation for their own drafts. What is the value of the Dolphins' top playmaker heading into fantasy season?

With no Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle on the roster, the Dolphins suddenly are an afterthought that fantasy owners should completely avoid.

Miami Dolphins RB De'Von Achane is being drafted far from the top two rounds

Jump into an early fantasy draft, and Achane can be had in the middle rounds. As late as round three, and in some cases, round four. There is a reason. Achane hasn't lost his ability to run the football, but without the top two WRs on the roster, opposing defenses will focus on stopping the Dolphins' run game.

Achane is going to put up good numbers this year, but not enough to warrant a first-or-second-round pick in your league. The best he is offering now is a player who will consistently start all season, but as the top RB on a roster, you can do a lot better.

Achane is the only Dolphins player worth a draft pick this year, at least in normal formats. For leagues that carry defensive players, Jordyn Brooks makes a lot of sense, but there is one player who could be worth a late-round flyer that could prove to be a steal.

Without Waddle and Hill, the Dolphins don't have a formidable cache of weapons at WR. That makes Greg Dulcich a potential late draft addition, or even a post-draft swap. Dulcich is likely to become Willis' top dump-off target.

Defenses will focus on taking Achane in both the run and passing game. They will focus on containing Willis, but there isn't a major need to double up on the boundary or slot receivers. This provides Dulcich with an opportunity for linebacker coverage. Don't be surprised if Dulcich finishes in the top two or three in receptions for Miami.

Almost a full week into training camp, Achane is taking it slow as he recovers from his shoulder injury. The good news is he is back, but it's hard to justify an early first-round fantasy pick on a player whose offense is full of questions.