Aaron Rodgers reminds Dolphins fans that it is still worse to be a Jets fan

The Miami Dolphins may be a mess, and their fans may be going crazy after this offseason starts, but at least they are fans of the New York Jets.

Amidst the turmoil shaking the Hard Rock Stadium grounds and the Dolphins training facility across the parking lot, it would seem the mess Chris Grier has created was once again the front page AFC East news the rest of the division can laugh at. Thankfully, there is Aaron Rodgers, a gift that keeps on giving.

Where Rodgers will play in 2025, if he plays at all, is anyone's guess, but we know it won't be in New York. Earlier in the week, Rodgers came out of his hiding spots, or cave, to talk on The Pat McAfee Show, and as is typically the case, he unloaded a lot. This time, his darts were all concentrated on the Dolphins AFC East rival, the Jets.

Rodgers started his segment by complaining that he had to fly to New York to meet with the Jets' new GM and head coach, "On my own dime." This seems a bit whiny, considering the guy is worth multi-millions. But hey, Rodgers is a team guy, so flying to visit his new coach on his own dime is a first-rate team player, right?

"I figured when I flew across country to meet with the Jets there was gonna be a conversation..



We sat down in the office & 20 seconds in the coach said we're going in a different direction..



That's totally fine but they could have just told me that on the phone" ~… pic.twitter.com/By7QvLK7tM — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 17, 2025

Rodgers said he met Aaron Glenn and within literal seconds Glenn excused himself from the meeting and came back with the team's new GM, Darren Mougey. Rodgers told McAfee that Glenn walked in and said, we have decided to go in a different direction and are going to release you. Then walked out. Leaving Rodgers to head back home after what he said was a 20-second meeting.

"20 seconds in, I’m talking to the GM, and (Glenn) leans to the edge of his seat and says: ‘You’re sure you want to play football?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I’m interested.’ And he said, ‘We’re going in another direction at quarterback.’ ”" Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers continued to say that he felt there was no respect from Glenn but that he shouldn't have been surprised given what he had seen in New York over the last two years.

Miami Dolphins have their problems, but the New York Jets remind us it could be worse

The Dolphins haven't won a playoff game in more than 24 years, the Jets have at least one since then as their fans quickly remind us but they haven't been to the playoffs since 2010, as we are quick to remind them.

Miami has to figure their issues out and it will either take a complete overhaul of the team's front office with Chris Grier leaving the team completely and Stephen Ross hiring someone from the outside who has experience running an organization, or it will take Ross selling the team to someone who has higher expectations for the franchise.

In the meantime, we still get to wonder what the Dolphins will do for their next national media distraction. Thankfully, we have Tyreek Hill to take some of the offseason attention away from the Dolphins front office, and the Jets.