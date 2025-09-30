Adam Schefter's brutal Tyreek Hill injury update confirms Dolphins fans' worst fears

The Miami Dolphins were looking for their first win of the season on Monday night against the fellow winless New York Jets. The Dolphins were looking good for the most part. However, the Dolphins watched one of their star players suffer one of the most gruesome injuries in recent memory.

Hill attempted to make a catch along the sideline and suffered an awful-looking injury, as his left leg bent in a direction legs are not meant to bend. Hill was immediately carted off the field and taking into an ambulance to go to a local hospital. Hill was understandably ruled out quickly due to the nature of the injury. Now, there is a clearer idea of what kind of injury Hill is dealing with.

According to ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Dolphins fear that Hill suffered a dislocated knee.

Dolphins fear WR Tyreek Hill dislocated his knee, per source. Hill is an ambulance on the way to the hospital to confirm. pic.twitter.com/fciGzJOMGP — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 30, 2025

While the injury may be diagnosed as a dislocated knee, Hill is far from out of the woods.

NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport mentions that with a dislocated knee, that could mean damage to multiple ligaments. So, there could be even more injuries to report. That will all depend on what the testing reveals.

Hill was having an efficient game for the Dolphins on Monday night, as he caught all six of his targets for 67 yards. This was Hill's second-best game of the season, behind his six-reception, 109 receiving yard game against the New England Patriots. On the year, Hill has 21 receptions for 265 yards and one touchdown on 29 targets.

The Dolphins' season-long outlook already wasn't looking too bright. Without Hill, that outlook looks even worse. Given how the injury looked, it's safe to say that after testing, Hill's 2025 season will be over.

