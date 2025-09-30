Tyreek Hill injury update after Dolphins WR suffers gruesome leg injury

The good news for the Miami Dolphins is that they are winning, but they may have suffered a loss in the process that will leave a lasting imprint on the roster.

After forcing a third turnover to start the second half, Tyreek Hill caught an out route, and it may have been the last pass he will see this season. A brutal knee injury will likely sideline him for the rest of the year.

Replays showed Hill may have suffered a significant knee injury as he was taken to the ground on the New York Jets' sideline.

Tyreek Hill leaves Hard Rock Stadium on a cart after suffering horrendous injury

Update: ESPN insider Adam Schefter is reporting the Dolphins fear Hill suffered a dislocated knee against the Jets.

Tyreek Hill has been ruled out with a knee injury. He is being taken to a local hospital for imaging, evaluation and observation. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 30, 2025

The Dolphins' top receiver was in good spirits on the sideline, but it's hard to imagine his season continuing. We can't speculate on the nature of the injury or what it may be, but it is definitely a knee issue that appeared to be serious in nature.

Head coach Mike McDaniel made the long walk across the field to see Hill, who was slapping hands with his teammates.

With Hill out of the game, Miami again turned to Darren Waller, who scored his second touchdown of the game. The Dolphins will need Waller more with Hill out.

Miami will rely on Malik Washington on the outside, as he and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine will alternate replacing Hill. Miami will also need Jaylen Waddle to step up and take over the lead receiver role that the Dolphins had envisioned him to be.

Before the game, Hill gathered his teammates around him to get the team on the same page and lift their energy. On the field, he started fast and immediately made an impact on critical plays, but the mood on the Dolphins' sideline is subdued.

Hill has been officially ruled out for the rest of the game. According to reports, he has been taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

More Dolphins News and Analysis