The Miami Dolphins need to find a spark that will lead to more than a culture change; they need a spark to win a football game. Tyreek Hill hopes to provide the ignition.

Players took the field before warming up for their Monday Night Football clash against the New York Jets, and Hill was at the center of the huddle, doing everything he could to get them hyped up for a rivalry game.

If the Dolphins are going to find a pathway to success, the team must come together and start playing like they want to be on the field; otherwise, they will move on and likely send Hill out of Miami.

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill may have intentionally boosted his trade stock in Week 4

In the ESPN MNF Countdown video, Hill was shown head-butting his teammates. That's more animated than he's been since last year's loss to the Jets to wrap the 2024 season. Clearly, Hill is feeling the pressure for a victory, but his future remains uncertain.

The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 4, and while Hill might be trying to lift the spirits of his team, he could be subtly sending a message to other teams that might be considering a call to Chris Grier. That message? Hill still has the energy and wants to be a leader.

A loss tonight could send the Dolphins into a tailspin they don't recover from. It could be the game that sends Hill out of Miami, both emotionally and physically.

The Dolphins are against a wall, and while some may believe the Jets are as well, they are undergoing changes with a new coaching regime that are presumably safe this year; that is not the case with the Dolphins' coaches and general manager.

Hill made a strong case with his teammates, but he has to put up the numbers on the field. He needs to be more than a verbal spark, but a spark on the field that elevates the offense and inspires the defense.

