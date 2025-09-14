Adam Schefter just frustrated Dolphins fans with Tyreek Hill trade update

The Miami Dolphins have reportedly shown no interest in trading Tyreek Hill or even taking calls.

The Dolphins' star wide receiver remains a long shot to be on the roster beyond this season, and some believe he will be gone by the trade deadline. One thing is sure: he isn't going anywhere right now.

"To date, the Dolphins haven't received any calls from other teams interested in WR Tyreek Hill and they currently have no plans to trade him, per sources," reports Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic also reports that the Dolphins "don't have any plans" to trade Hill. Russini did add that Miami should "expect the phones to ring" if it keeps losing games.

Adam Schefter says no teams are calling the Dolphins about Tyreek Hill

Prior to the start of the season, it was reported that there were teams interested in a potential trade for Hill. At that time, it was presumed they were waiting to see if the Dolphins would come off their "We are not trading Hill" stance.

After Week 1, the speculation continued that Hill could be on the block, and both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs were named as landing spots. The Chiefs will be without Xavier Worthy for a while due to an injury, which only fueled more speculation.

Schefter has a good idea of what is going on around the league most of the time, so if he sees this as nothing, it's probably nothing, at least for now.

We have maintained since March that Hill's most likely to be traded, if at all, at the trade deadline. At that point, the Dolphins will know where their season is going, and other teams who may be on the verge of separating themselves from the playoff pack may have more reason to make a move.

If we can say one thing right now with some degree of certainty, it's that now may not be the best time to invest in a Tyreek Hill jersey.

More Dolphins News and Analysis