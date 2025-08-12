Trading Tyreek Hill could be the smartest move the Dolphins ever make

Over the weekend, as the Miami Dolphins prepared for their first 2025 preseason game, it was reported by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that NFL teams are quietly monitoring the trade status of Tyreek Hill. Now, the Dolphins may have more reasons to trade their star player.

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa played just one series in Sunday's preseason game against the Chicago Bears. He was sharp and led the Dolphins on a 16-play drive that ended without a score. Miami tried four times to get the ball into the end zone from inside the Bears' five-yard line, but couldn't. That isn't a Tagovailoa problem; that's a line issue.

On the drive, however, the Miami quarterback wasn't throwing to Hill or even Jaylen Waddle. He found plenty of success with Malik Washington, who was the primary receiver on that first drive. Is that enough to make Hill expendable?

Tyreek Hill may never have more trade value for the Miami Dolphins than he does right now

There is no reason to compare Washington to Hill; it's not close, and it's unfair to both players. However, what we learned from the game is that Miami can still move the ball without relying on Hill. The Dolphins' offense may become better and more rounded if Hill weren't the guy Tagovailoa is force-feeding the ball to.

Hill does make the offense better, but his future with the Dolphins beyond the 2025 season is in question. Perhaps the biggest concern is whether Miami can remain productive without Hill. It may not be better, but it could be just as good.

For starters, Hill not being in the scheme would force Mike McDaniel to be more attentive and rely on his running game. McDaniel tends to shy away from the strength of his offense because he likes the big plays that get the crowd screaming, but he has lost a few games when he gives up on running the ball.

Sunday provided an extremely small sample size of what the offense could look like without Hill. It was only preseason, and the Bears were not running their starting defensive unit, but the offense with Tagovailoa and the backup receivers still looked good.

Every Dolphins fan knows Hill's future will take him out of Miami. Dolphins general manager Chris Grier may have an opportunity to move him, get something in return, reduce his cap hit, and still get production from the offense. It isn't ideal, but fans know this season is not going to be an easy one for Miami. If they can get something to help build a better future, they should consider it.

Sunday wasn't great, but it did provide options for McDaniel, options that don't have to include Hill, if the return is worth it.

