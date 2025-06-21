Adam Schefter's latest Jalen Ramsey trade timeline will infuriate Dolphins fans

The Miami Dolphins will trade Jalen Ramsey at some point. Here we all are, still waiting.

If there is an end to the situation, it's anyone's guess as to when that might be. For months, we have been dissecting the rumors, speculation, and straight-up rehashing of comments made by Mike McDaniel or Chris Grier, but still, nothing has happened.

Earlier in the week, it was reported that the Dolphins had opted to wait to add a corner to replace Ramsey until the former All-Pro is actually traded. There is probably some salary cap problem facing the team we don't know about.

Regardless, NFL insider Adam Schefter has another update on the situation that really isn't too far off from the previous one.

"Jalen Ramsey will get traded. It will be, I would expect, before the start of training camp," Schefter said on The Pat McAfee Show.

Before the start of camp is interesting, but also still kind of broad in scope. Can the Dolphins even afford to wait that long to get a player under contract? Miami offered Rasul Douglas a deal that he turned down, so why didn't they make an offer to Jaire Alexander or Asante Samuel Jr.?

Jalen Ramsey could make a trade a lot easier for both sides

I'm not a cap expert, but if Bradley Chubb and Terron Armstead could take pay cuts, surely Ramsey could opt to do so as well, right? It would make sense for him to agree to reduce his cap hit this year to facilitate a trade, perhaps even giving him some control over where he might go.

The Los Angeles Rams are a potential destination for Ramsey, but over the last month, they have also said there are a lot of moving parts to get a deal done, including the contract. Clearly, Ramsey wasn't happy last year either, which probably led to the Dolphins graciously giving him more money to keep him happy. It didn't work.

Training camps begin at the end of July, so there is over a month before we hit the Schefter assumption timeline, and that likely means more reports about when all this might happen and where he might go. It just needs to get over with so both sides can move on.

