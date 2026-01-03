Adam Schefter just gave Dolphins fans a reason to love Stephen Ross' latest move

The opinions of Miami Dolphins fans about the hiring of Troy Aikman as a consultant haven't been great across social media, but maybe it's the best thing for owner Stephen Ross.

Aikman is going to serve as an advisor during the Dolphins' search for a new GM. On Friday, Adam Schefter spoke on The Pat McAfee Show podcast and explained the decision in a way that should have Dolphins fans quite excited.

Adam Schefter on The Pat McAfee Show discussing the #Dolphins hiring Troy Aikman as a consultant. pic.twitter.com/QophzLa6wK — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) January 2, 2026

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross may have got his first decision of 2026 right

We don't know if Champ Kelly will be included in the search for a new GM or if he will be one of those interviewed. Schefter wouldn't say what exactly Aikman's role will be in this process, or whether or not he would be part of the interviews, but he called it a good move for the Dolphins owner.

As Schefter points out, the Dolphins are going with someone who knows football and meets with teams every week as part of his MNF job. It's a better option, they point out, than hiring a consulting firm that is not football people.

"When you bring in a search firm, who are these people? What are their connections in the sport? Are they going around talking to people like Troy Aikman? " Adam Schefter

Dolphins fans know they can't rely on Ross to make good decisions. Since he took over ownership, the Dolphins have failed far more consistently than not. His GM searches have turned up Mike Tannenbaum, Dennis Hickey, and Chris Grier; his coaching decisions have been just as bad.

All Ross has to do now is listen to what Aikman is advising him. Schefter points out that ultimately the decision will come down to Stephen Ross, CEO Tom Garfinkel, and money man Brandon Shore. While Dan Marino will be involved, it's unclear how much input he will have or how much he wants to be involved.

Aside from Marino and Nat Moore, the Dolphins have never relied on a football guy outside of Tannenbaum to make decisions. He wasn't very good at getting the right.