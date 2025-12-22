Adam Schefter just smashed the pause button on Mike McDaniel's Dolphins future

Earlier in the season, you, along with every Miami Dolphins fan around the world, probably thought head coach Mike McDaniel was a goner. His future with the Dolphins looked completely dead, and rightfully so.

But then, Miami stepped up and started playing hard for their coach. The Dolphins won four games in a row, in spite of Tua Tagovailoa's erratic play. And, when Tua became impossible to defend, McDaniel made the gutting decision to bench his starter in favor of Quinn Ewers.

Even though Miami has now dropped two in a row, McDaniel has definitely given reason to keep him around. That has many of us thinking he has to be pretty safe at this point, right?

"As for Mike McDaniel, I know that people are saying he's safe. I don't think they've made any decisions, there yet, about his future," ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter said on The Pat McAfee Show recently.

Adam Schefter says the Miami Dolphins have yet to make a decision on Mike McDaniel's future

Schefter went on, and he was very adamant that there has not been a decision made yet.

"He might be safe, but he might not. I think that is still playing out in real time. And nothing has been decided there. And we'll see how that plays out over time," he finished.

This has become quite the saga. For the Dolphins fans who want McDaniel gone, this goes to show that there is, in fact, still a chance that he sticks around. And, vice versa. For fans who want to see him stay, and for the Dolphins to figure out the quarterback position with him at the helm, they might get their wish.

But, right now, we don't know if anything has been decided.

That is going to change very quickly, though, with just two regular season games remaining for the Dolphins before they head into an early offseason. With the playoffs out of the question, Miami will wind up deciding on McDaniel within the next two to three weeks.

The NFL's infamous "Black Monday" is now less than two weeks away, and McDaniel's seat is still blistering hot, no matter what you might think. There are countless reasons why he should get the boot, but one has to wonder what might happen if he's allowed to pick his quarterback and stick around for another shot.

It won't be long before we find out his fate, but as of right now, Schefter has just hit the pause button. So, we keep waiting for clarity.