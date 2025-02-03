NFL insider names Dolphins as a top landing spot for veteran QB

The Miami Dolphins can't afford to go into another season with Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback and no one behind him with experience enough to take over when he goes down. Now, another name is being floated.

Adam Schefter was on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Monday when he was asked about the Las Vegas Raiders' quarterback situation. The Dolphins' name popped up as well because he believes Marcus Mariota could end up with the Raiders or the Dolphins.

Mariota would make a lot of sense for Miami and probably should have been a target of theirs in the past.

Tagovailoa and Mariota are good friends. Tagovailoa looked up to the former Oregon quarterback, who attended high school on the Hawaiian islands. Giving Tagovailoa someone he knows, trusts, and is friends with could help the Dolphins inside the locker room next season

Marcus Mariota would give Miami Dolphins a backup QB who knows what it takes to win in the NFL

Mariota may not be the best option, but he might be the best Miami can get. Mariota is a backup and won't be looking to challenge for the starting job but his experience as a starter over his career will help and if the Dolphins lose Tagovailoa, Mariota can step in and work in the current system.

Mariota is at his best when he can make quick reads and get rid of the ball, a similar style to Tagovailoa. This gives Mike McDaniel continuity with his quarterbacks, something he didn't have with Mike White, Tim Boyle, Skylar Thompson, and Tyler Huntley.

If the Dolphins do land Mariota, it would lessen the need to draft a quarterback in April. That being said, Miami, who has 10 draft picks this year, should absolutely still consider drafting a mid-round signal-caller in April to develop and eventually take over for Tagovailoa should his health continue to be an issue.

More Dolphins News and Analysis