AFC East rankings give Dolphins fans one more reason to explode

Ask any Miami Dolphins fans how many games they will win in 2025, and you will get a projection of 12-14 games. That comes almost always with the caveat of Tua Tagovailoa staying healthy.



Ask that same question to those in the media, and you might get 10 or even 11 potential wins. Those, too, come with the same caveat. Miami has a good opening schedule. In fact, they could start 7-1 before starting the tougher part of their 2025 slate.

Many believe Miami should get off to a fast start. If they don't, the season is going to head south quickly, given the latter half opponents. Not everyone, however, believes Miami is going to get to 10 or 11 wins. That, apparently, is the ceiling, and a recent NFLSpinZone.com ranking has the Dolphins looking upward at two division rivals.

It's not a surprise that the Buffalo Bills' ceiling is high, and their floor isn't lower than 11 games. They have one of the easiest strength of schedules in the league. What is surprising is that the New England Patriots, once again, are listed higher than the Dolphins. NFL Spin Zone gave the Patriots an 11-6 ceiling with a 6-11 floor. Miami came in lower at 10-7 and 4-13.

Miami Dolphins shouldn't be worried about AFC East rival's sudden media hype

The Patriots are this year's version of the New York Jets. The Jets were supposed to become the big challenger to the AFC East when they signed Aaron Rodgers. Despite him being healthy in 2024, the Jets did nothing in the division, and despite having a quality roster, they still struggled.

The Patriots may be getting better. They have a head coach, Mike Vrabel, who has head coaching experience, and they spent a lot of money to bolster the roster on both sides of the ball.

Will that be enough to challenge the Bills? Who knows in late May, but it isn't the challenge to Buffalo as much as the rising expectations that they will be better than the Dolphins.

Sadly, there is a path for that to happen, but the Dolphins still have a talented roster, especially on the offensive side of the ball. They shouldn't be summarily discounted.

