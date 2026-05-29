AFC rival's early QB decision may have saved Dolphins from making huge mistake

Jon-Eric Sullivan said that if the Miami Dolphins have a chance to draft a quarterback, they would do so every year. 2026's draft came and went, and he didn't draft a single signal-caller.

For many, Penn State's Drew Allar was often mentioned as a potential selection for Sullivan. The QB was taken off the board far earlier than many expected, and it might have saved the Dolphins from themselves.

Allar was taken in the third round of the draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers, and after just a few sessions of OTAs, he is drawing some criticism from one of their franchise legends.

Ben Roethlisberger's Drew Allar comments are everything the Miami Dolphins didn't need

We will never know if Allar would have been a target for Sullivan. They were not taking a quarterback in round three despite having several selections in that round. We may now know why.

New Steelers coach Mike McCarthy is breaking Allar down to his absolute core. Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger isn't impressed.

“And so maybe they’re just working on like his three-step drop to be more efficient,” Roethlisberger said of Allar. “But it looked to me like it was, I mean, the baby steps teaching, and I, and again I’m just this is from a 30,000, I mean, I’m watching someone on a video."

The former pro isn't wrong. The Steelers' approach to fixing Allar's flaws has been a hot-button topic in Pittsburgh. Many are pointing out that the Steelers are breaking him down and rebuilding him from the ground up. In a way, that's a good thing. The idea is to develop him.

Allar's arm strength jumped off the tape, but an ankle injury in 2025 compounded his falling draft stock after a horrible start to the season. Once that happened, everyone dug deeper into their film study, only to see the mechanical defects in his game.

The Steelers' new staff has a good understanding of how to develop QBs, but the Dolphins can't afford to invest that much time in a guy who may not be part of their future. The Dolphins know they will be picking high in the 2027 draft with a deeper and more promising class.

With Quinn Ewers in the fold, the Dolphins are o.k. this year, and it seems as though they dodged a bullet with Allar, if he was ever on their radar to begin with.