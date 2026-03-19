Dolphins reportedly raving about polarizing QB prospect after Pro Day showing

Jon-Eric Sullivan has repeatedly told media members that they will draft a quarterback this year. He wouldn't hint at when that might happen. Despite signing Malik Willis in free agency and already having a young gun in Quinn Ewers, the Miami Dolphins still need help at the position.

On Wednesday, the Dolphins reportedly attended the workout of Penn State QB Drew Allar, and the rumor is, they are raving about what they saw.

#Jets and #Dolphins were said to be two teams to have come out of the Drew Allar show with rave reviews. #nfldraft https://t.co/S1rtmKeJwL — Robinson L. Wittmore (@RobiWittmore) March 18, 2026

Miami Dolphins rumored to have been impressed with Drew Allar Pro Day workout

Allar raised eyebrows at the NFL Combine when he turned in one of the best showings of this year's quarterback class. It shouldn't be a surprise that he did just as well on a familiar field with his own teammates.

Most mock drafts project Allar as a day-three selection. Some have him dropping all the way to round seven, but his actual draft spot will likely land mid-third to the lower fifth round. There are a lot of teams looking for a quality backup QB this year. Landing Allar could give someone a chance to develop for the future.

So why not Sullivan? Allar has a big arm, moves around the pocket well, and can run with the ball if needed. His stock dropped after an ankle injury forced him to miss most of last season, but he was already struggling early in 2025.

If Allar is drafted by Miami, or any quarterback for that matter, it may be to fill a backup role with the team. Even for the future. Willis is the starter this year despite Sullivan's preaching competition. He will start at least the next two seasons, then the competition will take place.

The Dolphins are not expected to win many games this year, and despite saying they will not tank for the top pick in the 2027 draft, they also may not have a choice. It is likely that a quarterback will be drafted if they land in the top five.

We can't assume who that QB would be, but a room with Willis, Allar, Ewers, and say Arch Manning would imply that Manning is the future, Willis is the bridge, and Allar and Ewers would be competing for the eventual QB2 role.