Dolphins GM tips hand about drafting new quarterback in 2026

At the NFL Scouting Combine this week, new Miami Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan was very open about how the team would like to approach this offseason. At the same time, he managed to keep things close to the vest.

Sullivan was not born under a rock, so he knew that questions surrounding quarterback Tua Tagovailoa would come up, and he got ahead of the topic when he could. Sullivan said that Tua has not asked for a trade, but that one could be a possibility, and that "everything is on the table." He also said the same thing regarding safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who Miami has openly had trade discussions over recently.

Moving Fitzpatrick should not be that difficult for the Dolphins. He's still a valuable player at his position, with a reasonable contract for many teams to acquire. It won't be so simple, though, to offload Tagovailoa's hefty contract. In fact, it's borderline improbable. Nevertheless, Sullivan made it abundantly clear that the Dolphins will draft a quarterback this year, regardless of how the Tua saga plays out.

Jon-Eric Sullivan makes it clear that the Miami Dolphins will draft a QB in 2026

Sullivan outright saying that the Dolphins will draft a quarterback this year should not come as a surprise. He's already stated that they're willing to draft one every year in other interviews until one hits. And given the track record at the position of the Green Bay Packers during his time there, it's safe enough to believe him.

In his interview, Sullivan did not outright say that Tua will be off the team if a trade does not materialize, but it's hard to envision the former Alabama QB staying on for another year. Sullivan did comment that it was "not likely" a $99 million cap hit could work when doing the math all in one season, though, indicating that the Dolphins would opt to make Tagovailoa a post-June 1 cut if a trade cannot be reached.

With that said, Miami should not at all give the reins to Quinn Ewers as the 2026 starter without him at least earning it first. Ewers played relatively well for a seventh-round rookie in his three starts to end last season, but he hasn't earned a starting job just yet. Far from it. Nor should he be dismissed of the possibility, which is why Sullivan and company are making it clear that they are bringing in competition.

When speaking of Ewers, Sullivan praised the young QB, claiming he's "Gritty. Tough. Good leader. Was banged up as a senior in college. The ball was coming out better in Miami than in Texas. I like what he did. Accurate."

I'd agree with those sentiments, but the truth of the matter is that Sullivan did not draft Ewers, and as a seventh-round pick, has no commitments to him. When asked about Malik Willis, Sullivan was very honest, stating, "Any team in a quarterback-needy situation that tells you they're not talking about Malik Willis, that would be a lie."

Sullivan and the Dolphins are not hiding the fact that they will go after Willis once free agency begins. To further heat those rumors, they even hired Willis's old general manager in Tennessee. Willis may turn out to be out of Miami's price range, but if a deal is made, where does that leave Ewers?

Sullivan has already said that the Dolphins will draft a QB this year. It's just a matter of when in the draft they will do it. As of now, Miami has eight total picks, including three in the third round, and Sullivan has been open about wanting to add more. Offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik is reportedly high on starting Ewers, but if the Dolphins do get Willis and add a quarterback in the draft as expected, the former Texas QB could be on the outside looking in.

Regardless of how this gets played out, it's a breath of fresh air how Sullivan and the front office are approaching the most important position in football. No more are the days of drafting one guy, labeling him the franchise QB without exactly showing it, and then never putting competition around him. Drafting quarterbacks until you get it right, then continuing to draft them to stay afloat, is the right approach—and one Miami has desperately needed to be a contender again.