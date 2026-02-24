NFL insider fuels Dolphins buzz around Quinn Ewers' future

The NFL world continues to wait for news on the Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa decision. Quinn Ewers, on the other hand, might have found himself in the middle of a great situation.

Tagovailoa is not expected to return to the Dolphins. That isn't exactly breaking news at this point. All that needs clarifying is how Miami will move on from him. Whether or not Ewers is handed the job is also unclear, but one recent report from Tony Pauline suggests his chances are pretty good.

Pauline reported that Bobby Slowik's promotion to OC is an important piece to Ewers' future.

Bobby Slowik reportedly high on Miami Dolphins starting Quinn Ewers

The Dolphins, specifically Jon-Eric Sullivan, have repeatedly said they will have a competition at the position. Tagovailoa won't be a part of that unless the Dolphins opt to keep him around. That would be the most shocking part of this offseason. Ewers will compete with a free agent addition and likely a draft pick. Sullivan has said he intends to draft a QB every year if they can.

"Bobby Slowik is a big fan of Quinn Ewers. If the Dolphins can't afford to bring in a coveted veteran, a source tells me the likely plan includes using Ewers as the starter in 2026 and signing an inexpensive backup. " Tony Pauline

Ewers didn't play poorly over his first three starts. The tape is better when you realize that until Tagovailoa was officially benched after losing to the Steelers, Ewers had not taken a single first-team or second-team practice rep all season. Ewers said he practiced as the opposing QB each week.

A full offseason with a similar system in place will be good for the second-year quarterback. He has a big arm, is accurate, and can move in and out of the pocket. He lacks consistency, which he needs to work on, but there are building blocks within his game that can be developed.

Ewers entered the 2025 NFL Draft coming off a down season at Texas. He entered his 2024 season as one of the top QB prospects. His problems dropped him from a potential day-one draft pick to a 7th-round pick. If the Dolphins can make him into a reliable starter, even for one season, it's a victory.