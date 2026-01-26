Bobby Slowik’s promotion might save Quinn Ewers’ Dolphins future

The Miami Dolphins announced the hiring of Jeff Hafley last week, and the new HC announced that Bobby Slowik will remain with the team as the next offensive coordinator.

We spoke about this being a good move for the Dolphins. It brings consistency to that side of the ball, but it is also a bonus for 7th-round draft pick Quinn Ewers, who only a day earlier looked to be battling for a roster spot.

There have been questions regarding the quarterback position, with both Hafley and GM Jon-Eric Sullivan stating they plan to draft quarterbacks every year or every other year as needed. The Tua Tagovailoa mess continues to swirl as well, but Ewers looks to benefit the most for the time being from Slowik's new gig.

Quinn Ewers may get his shot to start in 2026 thanks to Miami Dolphins retention of Bobby Slowik

The new (kind of) Dolphins OC was impressed last season with what he saw from Ewers in his limited three-game body of work. In December, Slowik spoke about his rookie quarterback while serving as the team's passing game coordinator. He will now have a lot more say in what happens offensively.

New Dolphins OC Bobby Slowik on Quinn Ewers:



"He's got a little confidence, moxie to him.



Game (doesn't) get too big for him."



Is Quinn the clubhouse leader to be QB1 in Miami for 2026?#PhinsUp #HookEm 🐬🤘 pic.twitter.com/zf7VPyiY5C — The List - Dolphins Podcast (@TheListFinsPod) January 25, 2026

Slowik is expected to keep some of what Mike McDaniel was running offensively, but not all of it. The reliance on the quick-pass to help Tua Tagovailoa is likely going to be replaced with more play action as Slowik will turn to the running game as a primary focus.

The Dolphins are expected to move on from Tagovailoa, leaving Ewers as the only QB on the roster. Malik Willis is a free agent option that has been a point of speculation since Sullivan was hired. There are other veteran QBs available as well.

This year's draft is unlikely to produce a starter, given the Dolphins don't select until pick 11, but many mid-round quarterbacks had first-round grades entering the 2025 season. In addition to Garrett Nussmeier and Drew Allar, who have fallen out of round one consideration, Cade Klubnik and Carson Beck are also mid-round options for the Dolphins.

Competition will be the key. We recently discussed the challenges that await Ewers. The direction the new men in charge are taking could leave him out. Slowik's hire is good news for Ewers' chances to compete for a starting job next season, or at the very least the top backup spot.