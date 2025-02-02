Affordable free-agent options could increase excitement for Dolphins in 2025

The Miami Dolphins are going to be shopping this year at flea markets and bargain bins. There is nothing wrong with that but finding great players in a critical year is going to be tough for Dolphins general manager Chris Grier.

Miami might make a big play at one of the big department stores but Dolphins fans need to realize Grier is working with a budget and has a lot of players to fill. This year, expect the best additions to come from players other teams are overlooking early on when free agency begins.

All the news isn't dire, in fact, shopping within a budget doesn't mean the Dolphins won't compete. Over on Bleacher Report, they released a "7 Bargain-Bin NFL Free Agents" list and four of those are players Miami should take a long look at. Here are those four and a few more that can make the Dolphins better in 2025.

Affordable free agents the Miami Dolphins could sign in 2025

Kevin Zeitler - G (Detroit Lions)



After 13 years in the NFL, there is nothing that will surprise Kevin Zeitler. Fans have been hoping Miami would bring him to the Dolphins but they keep passing him over. What makes Zeitler attractive is that he rarely misses games, something Miami wouldn't have a problem with. Bleacher Report points out that in the last 10 years, Zeitler has appeared in at least 15 games, all 10 seasons. The Dolphins can't say the same about a single offensive lineman in the last 10 years.

Greg Van Roten - G (New York Giants)



After 10 years in the league, Greg Van Roten will likely be leaving the Giants this offseason. He may not be as inexpensive as B/R believes Zeitler will be, but he shouldn't be overly expensive, either. Van Roten started all 17 games last year and the year before.

Ben Cleveland - G (Baltimore Ravens)



Ben Cleveland has been in the NFL for four years and has only started seven games for the Baltimore Ravens. He has, however, appeared in 54 games in that same period. Cleveland hasn't shown his value as a third-round pick yet, but it's hard to break through on a Ravens team that has one of the best lines in the league.

Josh Uche - Edge Rusher (Kansas City Chiefs)



Josh Uche found himself buried on the Chiefs depth chart this season after spending five years with the New England Patriots. There is a lot to like about him, and he won't be expensive. He could be a good fit on Anthony Weaver's defense and provide the Dolphins with some valuable depth in case Jaelan Phillips doesn't come back early enough or gets injured again. Uche put up 11.5 sacks in 2022, but only five sacks since.

Emmanuel Ogbah - Edge Rusher (Miami Dolphins)



The Dolphins have had Emmanuel Ogbah on their roster now for five years, and after releasing him last offseason, they brought him back after Shaquil Barrett's retirement. Ogbah still has life left in his career as a cheap backup option, and the Dolphins would be smart to bring him back. He had five sacks last season and 49 tackles.

Azeez Ojulari - Edge Rusher (New York Giants)



Soon to be a former member of the Giants, Azeez Ojulari will enter his fifth season in the NFL after being drafted in the 2nd round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Since being drafted, the DE/OLB has started only 30 of 46 games. Since his rookie season, he has yet to complete a season and that will hurt his earnings as a free agent despite having six sacks last season.

D.J. Jones - DL (Denver Broncos)



At 6-feet, 300 pounds, D.J. Jones is a gap filler on defense. B/R points out that Jones was second in the league in run-stop win rate in 2024, and clearly, he is best when stopping the run. Jones is quick to fill holes, plays physically stout, and doesn't get pushed around or off the ball. He would work well next to Zach Sieler who can get into the backfield.

Da'Shawn Hand - DL (Miami Dolphins)



Miami should consider retaining Da'Shawn Hand and Benito Jones in 2025. Both showed a lot of promise when on the field. While they both need work they are not going to cost a lot of money to retain and both are still developing.

Elijah Molden - DB (Los Angeles Chargers)



Elijah Molden should be one Chris Grier is already drawing circles around. He started 15 games last year and looked good with the Chargers until breaking his leg in Wweek 17. He won't be able to clear physicals when free agency begins and there will be questions making him a good value that has a lot of upside. He may not get more than a one-year deal and Grier loves handing those out.

Asante Samuel Jr. - CB (Los Angeles Chargers)



Asante Samuel Jr. started out doing quite well with the Chargers but availability has been a problem. He missed time in his rookie season and most of 2024. Not what you want to have when you hit free agency for the first time. Over his career, he has six total interceptions and 176 tackles but his injury last season could keep his contract not only lower but the length low as well.

