Al Michaels said the quiet part out loud about Dolphins' embarrassing TNF loss

Miami Dolphins fans took another loss in stride late in the third quarter, but they ramped it up with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter. It wasn't lost on Amazon's play-by-play broadcaster Al Michaels.

The Dolphins fans, who continue to beg owner Stephen Ross to make wholesale changes or sell the team, have had about all they can handle. With an NFL season still shy of the double-digit weeks, fans realized it was just time to go.

As the game was clearly out of hand following another Miami turnover, the fans made their way to the exits, but it was Michaels who had the best quote of the evening on the TV broadcast.



"Usually when you leave a game this early, you miss the traffic; these fans are going to run into it."

Miami Dolphins fans mass exodus in the fourth quarter provides Al Michaels with perfect opportunity

It's hard not to notice a large number of fans heading up the concrete steps as a game is clearly heading toward another loss.

Fans were shown leaving their seats; it's become a common theme at Hard Rock Stadium, but the one guy who needs to notice it doesn't seem to be. Ross needs to do better at connecting with his fans, or at least the ones he hasn't lost yet.

The Dolphins made the decision not to raise season ticket prices this year while giving those annual ticket holders a $250.00 food and beverage credit. In some seating areas, the prices were decreased. After Thursday night's performance, he should consider giving everyone free parking.

The Dolphins are a mess that can't be fixed by the current executives or the head coach. Fans are more than frustrated. They are simply over it all, and they have a right to be. It's one thing to have a bad season, but this team isn't even prepared to play consistently.