Stephen Ross finally does something Dolphins fans will appreciate

The Miami Dolphins, fresh off a blowout upset win over the Falcons, made a decision that will have some fans thrilled for next season.

No, they didn't fire Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or trade Tua Tagovailoa. Stephen Ross and company have decided to keep ticket prices the same for next year and have even lowered some of them.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported the news on social media. Season ticket renewals were sent out on Monday.

Dolphins lowering season ticket prices is a smart move by an owner losing his fan base

If there is one thing we can say about Dolphins fans, it is that it takes a lot for them to walk away. In fact, most fans would rather endure the suffering every season before rooting for another team. At least Ross is realizing the product on the field isn't worth the price of admission.

Over the weekend, the Dolphins' owner got a first-hand look at how to treat their fans. The Falcons passed out t-shirts before the game, and each fan received flags to wave during the game. The Dolphins rarely do things outside of passing out t-shirts sometimes.

Outside of the seating, Ross should take a look at what the Falcons are doing with their vending. The Falcons, who used public money to build Mercedes-Benz Stadium, have kept most prices down to give families a better chance of affording a game.

Beer prices are below $10.00, a cheesburger and fries are only $5.00, and fountain drinks come with free refills -- something you will never see at Hard Rock Stadium.

This year, the product on the Dolphins' playing field is not very good despite a 30-point win on Sunday. Miami finally found a rhythm on both sides of the ball. More of that, and fans will start showing up again.

Hard Rock Stadium has not been at full capacity since the Dolphins started losing last season. Despite a waiting list for season tickets, the stadium has chunks of empty seats. Dropping prices and keeping prices for other tickets makes sense. Maybe Ross will tear out the high-end super seats on the 50-yard line that are often empty as well.