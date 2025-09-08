Alarming Tyreek Hill stat shows it's time for the Dolphins to blow it all up

The Miami Dolphins were without question the worst team in the NFL during their Week 1 humiliation at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts, as the 33-8 beatdown (which was worse than that scoreline would indicate) was so putrid that star wide receiver Tyreek Hill couldn't contain his anger on the sideline.

Hill, who caught four passes for 40 yards in the drubbing, is on some very firm grounds for complain here. Despite the offensive creativity on this staff, Miami has found themselves incapable of properly utilizing the league's most threatening field stretcher.

Per Ari Meirov and Doug Clawson of CBS Sports, Monday marked the 365-day anniversary of the last time Hill caught a pass longer than 30 yards. That 80-yard touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2024 Week 1 was the last time Hill was used as a game-breaking field-stretcher instead of a new-age version of Adam Gase-era Jarvis Landry.

While Hill's play was certainly limited by terrible quarterbacks throwing him the ball in the 2024 season, the fact that Miami has regressed to a point where they can't even get the fastest man in football open on deep routes shows that this entire situation is beyond repair.

Alarming Tyreek Hill stat shows how broken Dolphins are

While the Dolphins have always managed to get by on Mike McDaniel's offensive creativity, the league seems to be catching up to many of his concepts that baffled the rest of the competition in the past. How else does one explain Hill looking this thoroughly average?

If the Dolphins continue to perform like this further into the season, they may have no option but to clear out everyone from the old regime. McDaniel, GM Chris Grier, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa may all be in make-or-break seasons, and they appear to be breaking after one week.

The directive to blow it up and move towards a more earnest rebuild may lead to Hill ending up on a championship contender via a trade sooner rather than later. He can still get behind a defense and impact the coverages a quarterback will see on any given play, and that trait might be worth paying a premium for.

The Dolphins have no shot at doing anything this season unless they get back to using Hill in the same way they did in the first few years of the McDaniel era, lest the organization start from scratch with new decision-makers everywhere.