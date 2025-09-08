Dolphins' underperforming star already giving fans a reason to panic

Most of the NFL offseason was spent discussing whether or not the Miami Dolphins needed Tyreek Hill. On Sunday, Hill's renewed love for Miami took another downward turn.

The Dolphins didn't just get beat on Sunday - they got embarrassed. Tua Tagovailoa didn't come close to meeting expectations, while the defense failed to stop a nosebleed. Then there is Hill.

The eight-time Pro Bowler put up 40 yards on four receptions, but wasn't close to being the impact player he has been in his career. Making it all worse was an early first-half outburst on the sideline that clearly showcased his continued frustration.

Tyreek Hill's opening performance could lead to an early exit from the Dolphins

No one is talking trade just yet, but the voices in the back are going to get a lot louder if this continues. Hill has to do better at getting quick separation to provide the quick read for Tagovailoa.

It's not all on Hill. Mike McDaniel's job is to get his offense clicking and the ball into the hands of his best players. Hill should be targeted far more than six times, but when Hill is being taken out of a game, it falls on McDaniel to find a way to get him the ball. On Sunday, McDaniel did not attempt to adjust the play calling to highlight his best player or take advantage of the Colts focusing all of their attention on Hill.

It's only Week 1, so hitting the panic button might be a stretch. However, the Dolphins have a tough road ahead, and if they are already struggling this early, fan confidence will go south quickly.

The outburst on the sideline is notable given how Hill's 2024 season ended. Whether by design or otherwise, Hill didn't meet with the media at the podium after the game. It was a smart move by the Dolphins if they kept him away.

Miami's offense is reliant on Hill's speed and ability to get open. When that doesn't happen, Tagovailoa can't get the ball out of his hands quickly enough without having to locate an outlet receiver. This has been a significant knock on the quarterback since coming to Miami.

On Sunday, Hill needed to showcase that he was back, and while he was only targeted six times throughout the entire game, some of that was due to his inability to break free and get into his routes. Miami has been too reliant on Hill, and while the offense is built to utilize the best of what Tagovailoa can do, Hill has become so crucial to the success of the system that when he isn't open, the Dolphins struggle to find another option.

