Dolphins just sent Tyreek Hill the clearest wake-up call yet

If the Miami Dolphins are going to change how they prepare for football games, alter their expectations of players, and transform the culture that has hindered their success, they need to send unmistakable messages. They did it on Monday.

Miami released the names of its 2025 captains, and it isn't so much about who was named a captain as much as it is about who wasn't. No, this year, Tyreek Hill is not a captain, and that's the way it should be.

In 2025, Tua Tagovailoa, Alec Ingold, and center Aaron Brewer will wear the "Cs" on their jersey for the offense, while Jordyn Brooks, Zach Sieler, and Bradley Chubb will handle it on defense.

Tyreek Hill not named a 2025 Miami Dolphins team captain

There were questions throughout the offseason about whether or not Hill would be named a captain. The end of his 2024 season was a hot-button topic in the locker room and in the media. Mike McDaniel said that he would welcome Hill as a team captain if that is what the team wanted.

The Dolphins couldn't afford to name Hill a captain this year. It would have sent the wrong message to the rest of the team while preaching internal change. If Miami is going to succeed this year, the team has to be on the same page, and frankly, Hill hasn't been on that page since he arrived.

Interestingly, Chubb was named a captain. He missed all of last season and the end of the 2023 season after suffering a knee injury. His leadership since returning has been unquestioned. Sieler was always going to be the right choice, and it speaks volumes about his approach to the team and the game.

Hill still speaks about reaching 2,000 yards, another personal goal, but this year the talk hasn't been as loud as it has in previous seasons. Hill's early availability could be hindered by an oblique injury that has had him sidelined much of the last three weeks. The Dolphins are confident that he will be ready to play in Week 1, but they might take a cautious approach.

Regardless of what Hill's status is with the Dolphins, Miami made the wise decision to keep his name off the captains' list.