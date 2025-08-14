Dolphins' Mike McDaniel gives troubling update on Tyreek Hill's mystery injury

The Miami Dolphins haven't had Tyreek Hill on the practice field for over a week now as he deals with an oblique issue, but how serious is this problem?

Mike McDaniel has been quiet about the issue, making only minimal mention of it, aside from noting that Hill is day-to-day. However, on Thursday, the Dolphins' head coach commented on the situation and now fans are left wondering if there is something more going on.

McDaniel said that Hill was held out of practice Wednesday for "preventative" reasons and further noted that Hill likely would have suffered a long-term injury if he had suited up, per the Miami Herald.

Cryptic Mike McDaniel statement on Tyreek Hill has Dolphins fans wondering what is really going on

Sometimes it isn't easy to understand what McDaniel is saying during his press conferences. He has a penchant for getting off track and leaving listeners confused. It takes some deductive reasoning at times to figure out what he means. Maybe that is the case with the Hill comment.

If the Dolphins are worried about Hill aggravating the oblique injury, then it would make sense to say what McDaniel did, but hinting at Hill suffering a potentially serious injury gives off the impression that the eight-time Pro Bowler isn't as healthy as Miami wants us to believe.

If we think about this realistically, the Dolphins are concerned about him suffering a long-term injury. That would imply that he is not ready to return to practice, and if they are that concerned it would suggest he isn't close to returning.

The Dolphins have two more preseason games and then another week before the start of the regular season. There has been no mention of Hill being questionable for the beginning of the year, but McDaniel's cryptic update should shed a bigger light on what Hill is dealing with.

