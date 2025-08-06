Tyreek Hill's mystery injury has Dolphins fans fearing the worst

Tyreek Hill has been doing everything the Miami Dolphins want him to do this training camp. He has been a pillar of the team-first mentality and has looked especially sharp.

But now he is dealing with an injury.

On Wednesday, the Dolphins took to the practice field, but Hill wasn't among them. It was later revealed that he was in the training facility, and on Tuesday, he pulled himself from the sessions due to what is now being termed an "undisclosed injury."

Dolphins can't afford to lose Tyreek Hill, but latest injury could be worrisome

The media has been quiet about the situation, only mentioning he was not in attendance.

There is no information about Hill's injury; we need to be clear about that. No speculation, no rumors, nothing at all. Behind the camp doors is where the truth lies, but if it is something that could keep him out for an extended period, it would be a nightmare situation for the offense.

In 2024, Hill had the worst season of his career since his rookie year. He failed to reach 1,000 yards and entered the offseason needing surgery on his wrist. With Hill not at 100 percent last year, the Dolphins' offense sputtered all season, with and without Tua Tagovailoa behind center.

The Dolphins and their fans will be keeping a close watch on the next several days to see whether or not he is practicing, and if he is, on what level? Hill has vowed to return to the levels he reached in 2023.

The Dolphins will travel to Chicago on Friday, August 8, for a joint practice session before the first preseason game on Sunday. The Dolphins may not address the Hill injury until Thursday morning when Mike McDaniel meets with the media.

For now, we wait.

