Albert Breer drops the Dolphins as a potential landing spot for troubled QB

The Miami Dolphins did a lot of work in Texas during the lead-up to the NFL Draft. When it came to Texas Tech, it wasn't about finding Jacob Rodriguez; they also drafted Caleb Douglas. Now, according to a new report from Albert Breer, Miami could be heading back to the Red Raiders for a potential franchise quarterback.

Brendan Sorsby's NCAA career is on thin ice. He is currently seeking help for a gambling addiction, which isn't something NFL teams will take lightly, nor the NCAA. His future in college is in serious doubt, which may lead him to the Supplemental Draft. Breer believes the Dolphins could have interest.

Brendan Sorsby has the tools to be a Miami Dolphins franchise quarterback, but risk is a problem

Breer doesn't say the Dolphins are all-in on adding Sorsby. They are merely one of four teams he mentions, given the fact that those teams did not draft a quarterback this season. He believes a team will take a shot at the QB, maybe as high as round two.

Sorsby would be an interesting addition. He has the qualities, on the field, that teams look for. Many in the media believe that he would have been the second quarterback drafted had he come out this year. Others believe he is a top-five if he enters the draft next season. It's easy to see why he would be taken in the supplemental draft.

"I've got four teams here. The Jets, Cardinals, Browns, and Dolphins. What happens if one of those teams says, 'Brendan Sorsby is as good as any of those kids coming out next year.'"

Any team that drafts him, this year or next, will be taking a risk, but there is more than enough tape to warrant that risk, provided they can get him for the right price. A team that drafts him in the supplemental draft will lose its corresponding selection in next year's draft.

The Dolphins are not likely to jump on Sorsby early. They won't give up a coveted first or second-round selection. It's unlikely they would give up a 3rd, maybe not even a 4th. If Sorsby were to fall out of the first four rounds, Miami should get interested quickly.

Miami has seen his tape because they spent time researching Douglas, whom they drafted early in round three. You can't watch the tape of Douglas without seeing Sorsby.

Will Miami take that risk? I'm not sure I would be on it, but given his talent level compared to the quarterback class next year, he could be a mid-round steal. Another one of those first-round talents, like Chris Bell, who fell due to other circumstances.

The question NFL teams will be asking is the simplest one: Will his betting addiction linger into the future? It's not something teams can control.