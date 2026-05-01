Caleb Douglas selection continues to weigh down Dolphins' draft class

The Miami Dolphins had a good draft to kick off the Jon-Eric Sullivan era in South Florida, but despite some stellar additions, one player continues to drag down the grading. Fans and the media are still scratching their heads over the selection of Texas Tech wide receiver Caleb Douglas.

It wasn't enough to take a player who was universally expected to be drafted on Day 3, but the Dolphins reached for a player at a position of major need: wide receiver. FanSided's Mike Luciano hit the nail on the head with his latest draft assessment and grade of the Dolphins' draft.

Latest draft grades from Fansided's @ByMikeLuciano gives more credence to Caleb Douglas reach. pic.twitter.com/tk1xUoJ9SR — Brian D. Miller (@Txmedic5) May 1, 2026

Miami Dolphins latest draft grade won't sit well with some fans, but it's accurate

Luciano gives the Dolphins a "B-" grade for their draft. It may seem a bit low, and personally, I would have gone with something a bit higher given the Kyle Louis, Chris Bell, and Jacob Rodriguez picks. The Dolphins' draft philosophy of "best player available" vs. need makes sense. They took guys that are leaders on and off the field, but the Douglas pick can't be ignored.

When the Dolphins were on the clock, it was clear to most that wide receiver was going to be the pick, even if it wasn't BPA. Douglas proved they were not using that formula. ESPN had Douglas ranked 26th among the receivers. Four picks later, Zachariah Branch was taken, followed immediately by Ja'Kobi Lane. Both would have been exceptional "on-paper" additions. Chris Brazzell, II, was taken a couple of picks later, past even those names as well.

As Luciano points out, as many other draft critics have, Douglas was a player who could have been taken much later. This is where Sullivan's approach may have failed. It's one thing to draft the best players on your board, but you also need to read the room. No one was targeting Douglas this early. The Dolphins overthought the selection.

There are quite a few people who believe the target was Notre Dame WR Malachi Fields, whom the Giants traded up for. They took Fields one pick before the Dolphins. Did Sullivan panic? Following the draft, he admitted that there was at least one target they wanted who was taken before them. The optics suggest it could have been Fields.

In the NFL, there are no do-overs, and the Dolphins will find out over the course of the next few years whether the selection was brilliant or a waste of a draft pick.

Miami's WR group is not good, even with the addition of Bell later in round three. Bell could be a steal if he can stay healthy. Prior to his knee injury, he was considered a potential first-round pick. Time will tell if Douglas works out, but Dolphins fans are all too familiar with WR reaches under Chris Grier, so this one isn't going to sit well regardless of what Sullivan tells us.

Sullivan talked about taking Douglas after the second night ended, but sadly, he wasn't convincing in his conviction. "He's got a long, rangy body. He's got some very raw athleticism. I think what you'll see for a tall, long-limbed receiver, long legs, long arms, he can really drop his weight. He's got great flexibility. He's got good athleticism and ball skills to adjust the ball in the air."

Douglas will get his opportunities this year with Miami's current WR situation, but there is no one but Sullivan to blame if he doesn't work out.