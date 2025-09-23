The raging debate among Miami Dolphins fans continues to surround Mike McDaniel and whether or not he should be retained after this season. Some may believe he should be let go sooner, but it isn't that easy.

The 2025 offseason took a wide turn that no one initially saw coming. Not from the outside anyway. Internal issues began to surface almost immediately. There was no attempt to keep several players, and we all know how the Jalen Ramsey problem caught fire.

There is new evidence that can't be overlooked regarding the Dolphins' head coach. It won't change the opinion on whether or not he should stick around, but it sheds some insight on what may have happened.

Mike McDaniel lost the team because he tried to change the rules he once didn't enforce

Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN spoke to an anonymous Dolphins player who said that McDaniel was trying to change a culture that he created.

"“Everyone was fine cutting meetings, cutting practice when they’re winning — but now that you’re losing, it’s like you can’t get mad at that. You were enjoying it when you were winning.”" Marcel Louis-Jacques

There is a lot that goes into this. Miami was more relaxed during their 2023 run that came up short one game into the playoffs. McDaniel has always focused on having more of a personal relationship with the players than simply relegating himself to being their coach.

McDaniel has also made it clear that accountability starts with the players. He wants the players to hold each other to that level. Strong coaching staffs can get away with letting the players control what happens in the locker room, but those coaches come with long resumes of success.

The Dolphins made this offseason a priority for changing the internal culture. What was acceptable in 2023 suddenly became a problem in 2024 when the team started losing. It was such a problem that when McDaniel told his players at the team's final meeting that if they didn't want to be there and didn't want to show up, they could leave.

Most families with kids can relate. You set house rules for a reason, but when you decide to relax those rules, it is that much harder to come back later and become strict again.

