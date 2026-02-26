Another big-name QB just entered Dolphins' offseason radar

As the NFL Combine begins in earnest this week, much of the conversation around the NFL will be about the many talented prospects jockeying for position in the upcoming 2026 NFL draft. However, many teams use the combine as a meeting ground to discuss business in general, and the Miami Dolphins are no different.

General manager Jon-Eric Sullivan will undoubtedly be discussing potential trades and gathering intel from around the league, especially about the limited number of quarterbacks that could be available to replace Tua Tagovailoa. In fact, a new name just entered the QB carousel, and it's a big one (literally).

The Indianapolis Colts and QB Anthony Richardson have mutually agreed to seek a trade, according to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. The No. 4 pick in the 2023 draft, Richardson could be the next signal caller who attempts to rejuvenate his career in a new city, and Miami could be the ideal team to give him the opportunity.

The Miami Dolphins should jump on the opportunity to add Colts QB Anthony Richardson

Let's get the obvious out of the way: there is a reason why the Colts are working with Richardson to help him find a new home. Despite his freakish athleticism, size (6'4", 244 pounds), and cannon for an arm, two massive flaws have prevented him from becoming a star QB in the league.

First and foremost, his accuracy has been absolutely dreadful, completing just 50.6% of his passing attempts thus far in his brief career. That number wouldn't even be passable in the 1970s, let alone the wide-open passing game in the modern NFL. He has incredible throws littered throughout his film, but the down-to-down consistency has entirely escaped him.

Then, there are the durability concerns. He missed all but four games of his rookie season thanks to a season-ending shoulder injury, and he missed three more games in 2024 due to various ailments. He even suffered a freak injury during warmups in Week 6 of last season, suffering an orbital fracture that prevented him from replacing Daniel Jones once he suffered an Achilles tear.

Even with all of the bad injury luck and accuracy concerns, the Dolphins should absolutely be interested in adding Richardson. You can't teach the size and physical gifts he still possesses, and he will be just 24 years old in 2026. He would offer far more intrigue and upside than any of the QBs Miami could draft this year, and he should be cheap to bring in, considering his struggles.

With Miami in full rebuild mode and no real expectations in 2026, allowing Richardson to compete with Quinn Ewers and maybe another veteran would be the ideal way to handle the QB spot. If one of them wins the job outright and plays well, great. They may have found at least a short-term starter. If not, it will likely help them pick high enough in next year's draft to find their next franchise QB.