Another Odell Beckham Jr. injury concern just popped up out of nowhere
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have a new member added to the injury list and this one came out of nowhere. According to reports, Odell Beckham Jr. is now listed as questionable with a "hamstring/personal" designation.
There is no need to try and dive into the "personal" part of the issue because no one knows what the problem is, but the hamstring is an interesting one. Beckham wasn't on the injury report this week, but on Friday, he did not practice. No other players were listed as DNP.
If Beckham can't go on Sunday, it would be a blow to the offense. The Dolphins need as many weapons as they can have given the fact they are starting Tyler Huntley for the third game in a row. Miami needs to lean heavily on their run game, but having OBJ on the field would give Tyler Huntley an outlet receiver should the Colts be able to take out Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
Odell Beckham Jr. is listed as questionable for the Dolphins vs. Colts in Week 7
On the Colts side of the ball, Indianapolis ruled out star running back Jonathan Taylor. That's a pretty significant loss for Indy, which will also find their game plan better suited to trying to establish a run against the Dolphins defense.
The Colts will have Anthony Richardson back. Richardson has missed several weeks with a quad injury. That may not be a bad thing; the Dolphins have never had much luck against Joe Flacco. As for the other injured players, the Dolphins' "limited" list included Blake Ferguson (personal), Austin Jackson (back), David Long Jr. (knee), and Emmanuel Ogbah (bicep).
Ogbah would be missed if he doesn't play, as the Dolphins don't have much depth on the edge. Jordan Poyer, who has been dealing with a shin injury, looks to be a go, as he was a full participant on Friday. As for Beckham, it's totally up in the air if he'll be able to play or not, which is a concern.