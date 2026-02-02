Anthony Weaver finally finds a new home after Dolphins staff overhaul

The Miami Dolphins had seemingly been holding out hope that former defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver would receive the head coaching job with the Arizona Cardinals. If he had, Miami would have been awarded two third-round compensatory picks.

Unfortunately for Weaver and the Dolphins, that honor went to former Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. Mere moments after the announcement, the Dolphins announced that Sean Duggan, the former linebackers coach of the Green Bay Packers, would be Miami's new DC. The announcement came quick enough -- and Green Bay had already hired a new LBs coach -- that it strongly hinted that Duggan had long been thought to be the guy, only that the Dolphins were waiting to hear word of Weaver's status.

With Mike McDaniel out as head coach, the odds were always slim to none that Weaver would remain on within the Dolphins' coaching staff. Nevertheless, he is an established NFL coach, and by Monday afternoon, Weaver has already been picked up.

Anthony Weaver named new Ravens defensive coordinator following Miami Dolphins tenure

Just two days removed from Duggan being announced as Miami's DC, Weaver was hired by the Baltimore Ravens as the new defensive coordinator under new head coach Jesse Minter.

The fit for Weaver in Baltimore is an easy one. In 2002, he was selected by the Ravens in the second round (No. 52 overall) and started 54 games for Baltimore as a defensive end. Fast forward to 2021, and Weaver was hired by the Ravens to be the team's defensive line coach and run game coordinator. A year later, he was promoted to assistant head coach.

Weaver has been up for several head coaching jobs and was a top candidate for the Pittsburgh and Arizona positions this past cycle. Unfortunately, he's yet to land a HC gig, but Baltimore will be the third team now that he's joined as a defensive coordinator (Miami, Houston Texans).

Prior to Weaver's arrival, however, Minter had already made it clear that he would be the one calling the defensive plays for Baltimore in 2026. That shouldn't take anything away from Weaver's ability, though, as a DC.

Weaver's hiring in Miami was met with some skepticism initially, and it was warranted. His first coordinator job had been with the Texans in 2020, and things did not go well. The Texans' defense was 30th in yards allowed that season and dead last in the NFL in terms of rushing defense.

However, a couple of years in Baltimore as a DL coach and run game coordinator seemed to have done him some good, as the Dolphins' defense under his tutelage often exceeded expectations. Former general manager Chris Grier didn't do Weaver any favors with his roster construction and voiced as much towards the end of the 2025 season.

Nevertheless, Weaver made the most of what he had more often than not. The Dolphins' defense dropped this past year from the top-five rating it was in 2024, but Weaver didn't have much to work with. The Dolphins had drafted three defensive tackles in 2025 and had an embarrassing unit of cornerbacks before the late signing of Rasul Douglas in August.

Inconsistencies were bound to occur, and they did. But most Dolphins fans, if they're being honest, would tell you that it could've been much worse.

Now, Weaver gets to start anew in a familiar city. And although his dream of becoming a head coach is still on the mend, he'll get the chance to prove himself yet again in time for the 2027 cycle.