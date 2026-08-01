Austin Jackson's comments hammer home why Dolphins replaced Tua with Malik Willis

The 2026 season is more about development than it is wins and losses when it comes to the Miami Dolphins. Change was necessary in hopes to turn the franchise around, but the majority of Dolphins understand that growing pains are to be expected.

However, that doesn't mean there aren't reasons to be excited for the upcoming season. Quite the contrary, and in fact, quarterback Malik Willis and several others have given Miami fans reasons for optimism through the first few days of training camp.

Another of those reasons is a healthy (for now) Austin Jackson to start training camp, who spoke highly of Willis following the team's first practice. In the process, he may have unintentionally explained why it was time for Miami to replace Tua Tagovailoa.

Austin Jackson's comments may have unintentionally shed more light on why the Miami Dolphins replaced Tua with Malik Willis

Talking to the media after Day 1 of training camp, Jackson was asked about Willis' command of the offense.

"He's great. He's great. I think he takes control of the offense very well. I think he's able to adjust very well on the go, and there's no nonsense. There's no nonsense, there's no confusion, there's no playing around. He's very 'get to it.' It's nice," said Jackson.

To be clear, Jackson made no mention of Tua, nor was there any follow-up from reporters on him to elaborate further. However, I can't help but speculate that Jackson was referencing his former quarterback and/or coaching regime in the process, even if that was not his intention.

Like with any breakup, you don't suddenly have a laundry list of nice things to say about your former significant other. Quite the opposite, in fact, as it often happens that verbal jabs can be thrown when discussions arise without necessarily realizing that you're doing so.

The same can hold for Jackson in this short clip that surely leaves out a lot of context. Yet, it's Jackson's mannerisms in the clip at certain spots that scream out more than anything else from my perspective.

Particularly, when he says, "there's no confusion, there's no playing around." Jackson's eyes go wide, and he swivels his head when saying so, potentially hinting that "it's nice" the Dolphins don't have to deal with that type of behavior any longer.

The "confusion" portion is what stuck out to me the most, yet it honestly reminded me more of former Miami head coach Mike McDaniel than it did Tua. Under McDaniel, the Dolphins were notorious for looking confused at various moments of the game, and they often failed to get plays in on time or executed properly. For example, last year's team is still the first I've seen to call a timeout before one single second came off the clock in the 30+ years I've been watching football. And that's just one of many examples.

Like with most things you see on the internet, and particularly clips that run a minute or less, Jackson's comments being directed at Tagovailoa or McDaniel in any capacity must be taken with a grain of salt. After all, it's unlikely there was any correlation, and Jackson probably wasn't considering them at all in the moment. And there has been nothing further to give credence to it being true.

However, given the blunders and lack of discipline we saw from the past regime, it's understandable for fans to compare and contrast the night-and-day difference we've seen through just a few practices. So despite the clip being just 17 seconds, that's where my mind went when watching, and why it's best for all involved that the Dolphins tore it all down this offseason.