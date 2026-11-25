Austin Jackson has been a thorn in the side of Miami Dolphins fans for a while now. Years, even. The lone remaining draft pick from Chris Grier's three first-round picks in 2020 is heading out the door at the end of the season, but his time as a starter could come to an end sooner.

There has been a lot of speculation regarding Jackson's plays on the field this year after missing all of last season due to injury. Jackson hasn't been close to the player he was prior to the injury, and that level wasn't exactly worth bragging about. Then his pre-trade deadline comments left a bitter aftertaste.

Head coach Jeff Hafley spoke with the media this week and was asked about changes to the offensive line that were especially bad last week against the Bills, at least horrible on the right side.

"Yeah, I would say we’ll look at the offensive line hard this week," Hafley said.

Miami Dolphins considering offensive line changes as they prepare for the Jets in Week 12

Fans hoping for sweeping changes will be disappointed this week. While a change may take place at right tackle, it is unclear whether Miami will give those game reps to Kadyn Proctor or perhaps Jarrett Kingston, who has already played guard and center this year.

Miami wants to give the younger guys with a future more reps so they can evaluate them. That doesn't include guys like Jackson, who will become a free agent in March when his contract expires. The best course of action would be to put Jackson on the bench and start someone younger. Miami drafted D.J. Campbell in last year's draft. This would be a great time to get him on the field.

“I would say conversations have been had, because there’s a lot of conversations, and I say that to be honest with you," Hafley said regarding the possibility of Proctor playing right tackle. "As of right now, I don’t see him playing tackle this week. So yeah, that’s how I’d answer your question.”

The key words in that statement are "right now." The Dolphins drafted Proctor in the first round last April. Proctor said that he has never played guard in his career, so it would be a natural switch to put him back on the right side at tackle. The difficult part is taking him away from Patrick Paul. The two have formed a formidable wall on the left side.

Inevitably, Proctor will get moved, so it's only a matter of when that happens. It may not be this week, but it does sound as though changes are coming sooner rather than later.