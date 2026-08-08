Kadyn Proctor is taking full advantage of the Dolphins' veterans around him

The Miami Dolphins held practice on Saturday, but this time, they did so inside Hard Rock Stadium, with fans in attendance. For rookie Kadyn Proctor, it was his first opportunity to play inside the Dolphins' stadium, and after just a week of training camp, he's already understanding some aspects of where he needs to improve his game.

Proctor played left tackle throughout his tenure at Alabama, but the Dolphins have moved him inside to guard for at least his rookie season, sandwiched between LT Patrick Paul and veteran center Aaron Brewer.

So far in camp, it seems unanimous that his side has been Miami's strong side of the offensive line, and it's not just because Proctor and Paul are mammoth human beings. Still, Proctor knows the tough road ahead of him and the areas where he needs to improve. Following Saturday's scrimmage, he spoke to the media to address some of the issues and the advice he's taken from other veterans.

Miami Dolphins' Kadyn Proctor speaks on advice from veterans, calls Malik Willis a 'tremendous player'

A day ahead of Miami's scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium, starting quarterback Malik Willis addressed his team to talk about professionalism and to set standards that players need to have on a daily basis.

Along with Proctor, this was the first opportunity for several of Miami's players to play inside Hard Rock Stadium. And by all accounts, the session went rather well. Whether Willis' talk with the team played a huge role in that is anyone's guess, but Proctor made it a point to call his quarterback "a tremendous player and even better leader."

Either way, Willis' meeting with the team is a stark contrast to a year ago when Dolphins players held a team meeting after an embarrassing Week 1 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. From an outside perspective, that meeting felt forced and hinted that turmoil was already in the fieldhouse.

Willis' talk with the team before even setting foot inside Miami's stadium, meanwhile, showed his leadership abilities and why the Dolphins organization believes in him. And for a rookie to speak such high praise of his QB one week into training camp, that speaks volumes.

But Proctor didn't talk just about his quarterback to the media. He also discussed a vast difference between his college days and his short time thus far in the pros.

"In college, I was big, reach. I reach, I reach, I reach. It didn't really take me until practice 7, 8...it's really getting instilled into me to be patient with my hands. Going against Zach Sieler and guys like that, you gotta be on your A game," Proctor said. "Those guys helped me out a lot, too," Proctor added, referencing Miami's coaching staff.

Directly following, the Miami Herald's Omar Kelly asked Proctor, "Kadyn, what's the best advice that a veteran has given you that's helped you throughout your camp?"

Proctor paused before replying, "...Focusing on the play, and what you're doing...Like, I know I'm gonna get beat. Beat in practice, beat in a game, and it's about how you move forward."

Proctor did not elaborate on which veteran gave him this advice, but it's sound advice nonetheless. One thing a young athlete can truly afford to learn is how quickly to forget and move on. As Proctor alluded to, there are going to be times when you get beat. It's the nature of the game. There are also going to be times when you do the beating, but either way, it's vital to move on to the next play.

His understanding of what he did in college when it comes to reaching will not work in the NFL, and knowing that he has to be better with his hands will also go a long way.

Many Dolphins fans, and I'll include myself among them, were not ecstatic with the Proctor selection back in April, particularly with Caleb Downs and Rueben Bain Jr. available for the taking. Both of those players are reportedly doing quite well in their own right with their respective teams, so there may be some who remain salty about Miami passing on them.

However, Proctor has shown a maturity you don't often see from many rookies. He's also a mountain of a man and has Dolphins fans and those in the media cautiously optimistic about the offensive line for the first time in the modern era. A lot of that still depends on the health of Austin Jackson, but Proctor and the others can only control what they can control.

Many still believe that Proctor will usurp Jackson on the right side after this season, assuming the latter signs elsewhere. Thus, it's possible we see the former Alabama OT make his way over there at some point this season if Jackson can't stay healthy.

Nevertheless, as it has been beaten (and will continue to be) that this is a season of development, it's a refreshing sign to see the approach the front office and coaching staff have taken to getting there. With Willis' leadership and this rookie class, things may finally (fingers crossed) be turning in the right direction.